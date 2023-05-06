International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH

A wide range of eating behaviours that alternate between periods of fasting and eating is referred to as intermittent fasting. Many people find intermittent fasting to be safe, but not everyone does. If you're pregnant or nursing, skipping meals might not be the best strategy to manage your weight. Here are the potential benefits and disadvantages of intermittent fasting- By Anushri Bokade

Here are the potential advanages and disadvantages that you can face while practicing intermittent fasting.

Changes in the function of hormones and cells: Intermittent fasting can cause changes in insulin level (drop in insulin level), facilitating fat burning. It can also increase human growth hormone (HGH) levels, which can help in muscle gain.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

Loss in weight and visceral fat: As intermittent fasting consists of eating lesser meals, it reduces your total calorie intake. Unless not compensated by eating additionally, it can facilitate weight loss faster. Increased concentrations of norepinephrine (noradrenaline), lower insulin levels, and higher HGH levels all promote the breakdown of body fat and make it easier to utilise it as fuel.

It can improve your heart health: Intermittent fasting has been proven effective in controlling several risk factors, such as blood sugar levels, blood pressure, triglycerides, bad cholesterol and inflammatory markers. However, this evidence is primarily based on non-human based studies; it is needed to be studied in a more in-depth manner.

It can cause hunger and cravings: As your calorie intake reduces, there is no surprise that you may experience increased hunger. It happens due to decreased sugar levels and increased go long periods. According to a study, people following intermittent fasting experienced higher hunger levels than usual. This can be primarily evident in the initial days of fasting.

It can lead to headaches, low energy and fatigue:

"Fasting Headaches" can typically occur during the initial days of the new diet regime, and it is the common side effect of intermittent fasting. However, the pain is usually mild and moderate in capacity. Studies also point out that some people have low energy levels and fatigue. Some people have also reported disturbed sleep patterns and tiredness during the daytime.

It can lead to problems in digestion: Constipation, diarrhoea, nausea and bloating can arise if you do intermittent fasting. The potential reason for this is reduced food intake and dehydration. Choosing food which is rich in fibre can help in preventing these issues.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event