    Liver problem? Do's and don'ts if you want to prevent liver illness

    First Published May 6, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Liver is an essential organ for our digestion process. Keeping the liver healthy is our responsibility. Here is a list of food to eat or avoid for you to follow. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    The liver is one of the essential organs in our digestive system. A healthy liver contributes to the good health of a person. One must keep in mind their liver while making food choices. Here are some food recommendations which will ensure optimum liver function and prevent liver illness:

    Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale and other similar veggies are a great source of vitamins and minerals. Chlorophyll in these veggies can remove toxins from the organs in our body, including liver. High antioxidant components in them will also help protect the liver.

    Nuts: Pistachios, walnuts and almonds are essential sources of fibre, fat and protein. Also, high amounts of Vitamin E in nuts are found to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.

    Berries: Grapes and strawberries are also high in antioxidants that will help protect the liver from damage. Some contain fibre too, which may help to get rid of extra fat stores in the organ.

    Garlic: Garlic contains a compound named allicin. Allicin helps to slow fat accumulation and also reduces inflammation.
     

    Fatty Fish: Fishes like sardine, salmon, mackerel etc, are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acid goes a long way to improve liver function. These fish also contain Vitamin D, which decreases the risk of liver disease.
     

    Drinking water keeps your whole body and liver healthy by removing toxins. Also Read: International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH

    These were foods good for your liver; here are some you should avoid:

    Processed Food: Snacks and sugary drinks contain high-fat levels, leading to liver inflammation.

    Fast Food: Fried chicken, French fries and other similar fast food contain a lot of calories and can make your liver unhealthy and fatty.

    Red Meat: Mutton and beef are red meats and have high amounts of saturated fats, which can lead to liver damage.

    Soft Drinks: These drinks, like Coke, have high sugar. Too many soft drinks can lead to insulin resistance and increase the risk of liver disease.

    Alcohol: Too much alcohol consumption may cause inflammation, scarring, and even liver failure. So avoid. 

