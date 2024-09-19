Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want glowing skin at home? Drink THIS water and you can notice changes

    Are you hosting a puja or a function at home and don't have time for a parlor visit? This water can make your skin glow. Noticeable changes in just one week? Learn this secret formula. Your skin will glow radiantly.

    article_image1
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    Who doesn't want to enhance their skin's glow before a puja? Everyone focuses on skincare during this time. But along with skincare, one should also pay attention to drinking water.

    article_image2

    But along with drinking water, detox water helps a lot in enhancing the skin's glow. There is still some time left for the puja to arrive. So during this time, this detox water can be very effective.

    article_image3

    There are several detox drinks that help detoxify the body and make the skin glow. Cucumber, lemon, ginger, and watermelon can be used to make this drink.

    article_image4

    Take water in a glass bottle and add 1 medium-sized cucumber and lemon, finely chopped. Now soak this water overnight. Now this water should be sipped throughout the day. Also, add ginger powder and mint leaves to the water and soak it overnight. Now, if you drink that water little by little throughout the day, it will act as a detoxifier.

    article_image5

    Any other detox drinks?

    Finely chop watermelon slices, mint leaves, and lemon in water and soak overnight. Now if you sip and drink this water, your skin will glow. This detox water helps in keeping the skin healthy and keeping the metabolism in order. Apart from this, cumin water is also called very beneficial detox water.

    Science, Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    Amla Magic: Transform your menstrual experience with nature’s healing benefits!

    Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort

    Achieve Bright, Glowing Skin: Tips for using raw turmeric effectively

    Check your daily horoscope: September 19, 2024 - Good day for Aquarius, Virgo; be careful Sagittarius

    Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

    Major tragedy averted as iron pole found on railways track in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; see pic

    Anushka Shetty Missed Golden Opportunity in Arundhati Movie RBA

    Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor RTM

    Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of beef fat, fish oil gcw

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

