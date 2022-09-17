Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Images, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook status

    To honour the Lord on Vishwakarma Puja, devotees from many states will do puja in their own workplaces, factories, and industrial zones.
     

    The birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the world's foremost architect and the son of Lord Brahma, is commemorated on this day, which is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti. He built Dwarka, the holy city ruled by Lord Krishna, as well as the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is depicted holding a book, a scale, a measuring tape, and a pot in his four hands.
     

    He was known as a "divine carpenter" since he created a number of fine weapons for the gods. In the Rig Veda, he is mentioned as the inventor of Sthapatya Veda, the knowledge of architecture and mechanics. On September 17, the day of Vishwakarma Puja, the fortunate Kanya Sankranti festival is observed this year.
     

    Devotees from many states will do puja at their own workplaces, industries, and industrial zones on the day of Vishwakarma Puja in order to honour the Lord. Here are some salutations, sayings, and ideas to convey to your loved ones on this significant day.
     

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

    — May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2022.

    — Vishwakarma ki jyoti se noor miltahaisbke dilon ko surur milta hai, jobhi Naam Leta hai Vishwakarma Ka kuch na kuch zarror milta hai

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes and Greetings
    — May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have a blessed Happy Vishwakarma Puja or Lord Vishwakarma Puja 2022

    Lord Vishwakarma always be with you! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022

    The creator of machine & tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 to all!

    On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 to all friends.

