Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2023: Tinder to Hinge, 5 popular dating apps in India

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Valentine's Day 2023: Online dating is no longer a new phenomenon. From lifelong commitment to exploring the dating scene, the relationship scenario has changed quite a lot. From Tinder to Hinge, here are top 5 dating apps in India which may provide you with the perfect platform to begin your journey.

    Online dating is no longer a new phenomenon. From lifelong commitment to exploring the dating scene, the relationship scenario has changed quite a lot. So, if you’re looking to find love in 2023, and especially around Valentine's Day 2023, here are top 5 dating apps in India which may provide you with the perfect platform to begin your journey.

    Tinder

    Tinder has been operating for more than a decade and is perhaps one of the most well-known online dating services (but has been in India since 2016). The app has seen quite a few (read: many) success stories over the years and assists people of all genders and sexual orientations in finding love.

    The app offers comprehensive privacy protection and features a user-friendly layout. Not only that, but the app also has a sizable database of filters that you may use to discover matches that fit your partner-seeking criteria. Additionally, expensive memberships like Plus, Gold, and Platinum get access to extra features, limitless matches, and a video chat capability.

    Also Read | Grammys 2023: Cardi B in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture- see pictures

    Hinge

    Hinge was introduced in 2012 and is for those who want to connect with those who share their interests beyond just beauty. Based on your likes, hobbies, and photos, the app learns more about you and your type and presents you prospective matches accordingly. The app's premium edition is also an option.

    The app's rich, in-depth user profiles provide you the information you need to make an educated choice when you're matched with someone. Not only that, but the app's motto, "built to be removed," informs users that it's not for those looking for casual encounters and that it's intended for long-term partnerships.

    Also Read | Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list

    Bumble

    Bumble, which debuted in 2014, entered the Indian dating scene in 2018. Whitney Wolfe Herd created the app with the goal of empowering women to take the initiative and start conversations. This makes it a somewhat safer environment for women and LGBT people seeking for possible partners.

    It ensures far greater privacy than other platforms since it is the only app that lets women take the lead. You can reverse unintentional swipes even if you don't have a premium membership. The folks with whom your match has expired might also be rematched. Not only that, but you may also browse in the BFF area if you're seeking for buddies rather than love partners.

    Aisle

    Aisle is one of the domestically produced dating applications in India that was introduced in 2014. Using the site, you may establish sincere connections. Aisle focuses on the idea that love knows no borders and enables you to connect with people from all around the world.

    The range of icebreakers and subjects on Aisle sets it apart from other dating apps. To avoid situations like harassment, you may ban individuals on the app who look problematic and provide them honest comments. The commercial edition of Aisle contains a number of extra features to improve user experience. Not only that, but the app is fantastic for individuals seeking sincere connections and long-term partnerships.

    Also Read | Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter

    Happn

    When Happn debuted in 2014, Hrithik Roshan served as the app's marketing ambassador in India. What has been the USP of this dating app in India is that it helps you connect with users who have crossed your paths.

    Happn displays your match's position and the number of times they have crossed your route. Additionally, you may safeguard your privacy by disabling location tracking. You may send audio notes using the app as well, which aids in confirming your match's identity. Additionally, you may star people to group them and give them a sense of exclusivity.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from February 6 to February 12 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 6 to February 12, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for February 6 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 6 2023 Taurus Libra Virgo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 6, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Libra; be careful Virgo

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from February 6 to February 12 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 6 to February 12

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for February 6 to February 12 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for February 6 to February 12, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi'

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India snt

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today Know live stream time expected specifications other details gcw

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH RBA

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon