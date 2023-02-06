Valentine's Day 2023: Tinder to Hinge, 5 popular dating apps in India

Valentine's Day 2023: Online dating is no longer a new phenomenon. From lifelong commitment to exploring the dating scene, the relationship scenario has changed quite a lot. From Tinder to Hinge, here are top 5 dating apps in India which may provide you with the perfect platform to begin your journey.

Online dating is no longer a new phenomenon. From lifelong commitment to exploring the dating scene, the relationship scenario has changed quite a lot. So, if you’re looking to find love in 2023, and especially around Valentine's Day 2023, here are top 5 dating apps in India which may provide you with the perfect platform to begin your journey. Tinder Tinder has been operating for more than a decade and is perhaps one of the most well-known online dating services (but has been in India since 2016). The app has seen quite a few (read: many) success stories over the years and assists people of all genders and sexual orientations in finding love. The app offers comprehensive privacy protection and features a user-friendly layout. Not only that, but the app also has a sizable database of filters that you may use to discover matches that fit your partner-seeking criteria. Additionally, expensive memberships like Plus, Gold, and Platinum get access to extra features, limitless matches, and a video chat capability. Also Read | Grammys 2023: Cardi B in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture- see pictures

Hinge Hinge was introduced in 2012 and is for those who want to connect with those who share their interests beyond just beauty. Based on your likes, hobbies, and photos, the app learns more about you and your type and presents you prospective matches accordingly. The app's premium edition is also an option. The app's rich, in-depth user profiles provide you the information you need to make an educated choice when you're matched with someone. Not only that, but the app's motto, "built to be removed," informs users that it's not for those looking for casual encounters and that it's intended for long-term partnerships. Also Read | Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list

Bumble Bumble, which debuted in 2014, entered the Indian dating scene in 2018. Whitney Wolfe Herd created the app with the goal of empowering women to take the initiative and start conversations. This makes it a somewhat safer environment for women and LGBT people seeking for possible partners. It ensures far greater privacy than other platforms since it is the only app that lets women take the lead. You can reverse unintentional swipes even if you don't have a premium membership. The folks with whom your match has expired might also be rematched. Not only that, but you may also browse in the BFF area if you're seeking for buddies rather than love partners.

Aisle Aisle is one of the domestically produced dating applications in India that was introduced in 2014. Using the site, you may establish sincere connections. Aisle focuses on the idea that love knows no borders and enables you to connect with people from all around the world. The range of icebreakers and subjects on Aisle sets it apart from other dating apps. To avoid situations like harassment, you may ban individuals on the app who look problematic and provide them honest comments. The commercial edition of Aisle contains a number of extra features to improve user experience. Not only that, but the app is fantastic for individuals seeking sincere connections and long-term partnerships. Also Read | Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter