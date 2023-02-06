Grammys 2023: Cardi B in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture- see pictures

Cardi B chooses a stunning blue gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture for the Grammy Awards in 2023. View pictures

Getty Photos

Cardi B partnered with Indian designer Gaurav Gupta once more for the Grammys 2023. She was a sight to behold, arriving in strange, sculpture-like couture in electric blue!

Getty Photos

The gorgeous gown had pleated structural elements that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist, and all the way to the top of her head.

Getty Photos

Cardi B came looking like a vision in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's bizarre, sculpture-like couture in electric blue!

Getty Photos

The gorgeous gown had pleated structural elements that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist, and all the way to the top of her head. The one-of-a-kind gown also had a sleek skirt and a stunning train.

Getty Photos

Returning to the outfit, it's a Gaurav Gupta masterpiece. Furthermore, this isn't the first time Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta have worked together. She wore his design in her music video 'No Love' before.

Getty Photos

Cardi depicted the element of 'air' in the 'Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit' in an unending field of poppies.

Getty Photos

The indigenous sculpting process of the brand evolved into endless shapes, bringing her cosmic persona to life in the film. In terms of the Grammys, Trevor Noah will host the ceremony this year.

Getty Photos