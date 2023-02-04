Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list
South India which is less known yet untainted is a hidden paradise for people who love traveling and are wanderers. We take a detailed look at the three hidden gems and quaint destinations in South India that are a must-have addition to avid travelers' list who love to explore new places and take trips to roads undiscovered.
South India is a camouflage of diverse cultures, rich heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. While popular destinations such as Goa, Mysore, and Ooty are well-known, many off-beat destinations are just as stunning but less crowded.
These destinations offer a unique blend of scenic beauty, culture, and adventure, making them perfect for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience. From hill stations surrounded by coffee plantations to serene beaches and backwaters, South India has something to offer everyone.
1. Chikmagalur:
Chikmagalur is a hill station located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is famously renowned for its coffee plantations and breathtaking views, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the scenic Baba Budangiri Hills, trek through the forests, visit coffee plantations, and relax in the tranquil environment.
2. Gokarna:
Gokarna is a small temple town located on the west coast of India. It is known for its serene beaches and picturesque scenery, making it a popular destination for beach lovers and yoga enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax on the beaches, or go on a scenic boat ride to nearby islands.
3. Hampi:
Located in the southern state of Karnataka is Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a well-liked destination for history buffs and archaeologists because of the historic ruins and structures of the Vijayanagara Empire. Visitors can stroll through the Hampi Bazaar, go to the Virupaksha Temple, and see the monolithic statues at the Vittala Temple Complex.
