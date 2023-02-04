Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    South India which is less known yet untainted is a hidden paradise for people who love traveling and are wanderers. We take a detailed look at the three hidden gems and quaint destinations in South India that are a must-have addition to avid travelers' list who love to explore new places and take trips to roads undiscovered.

    Image: Getty Images

    South India is a camouflage of diverse cultures, rich heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. While popular destinations such as Goa, Mysore, and Ooty are well-known, many off-beat destinations are just as stunning but less crowded. 

    These destinations offer a unique blend of scenic beauty, culture, and adventure, making them perfect for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience. From hill stations surrounded by coffee plantations to serene beaches and backwaters, South India has something to offer everyone.

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Chikmagalur:

    Chikmagalur is a hill station located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is famously renowned for its coffee plantations and breathtaking views, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the scenic Baba Budangiri Hills, trek through the forests, visit coffee plantations, and relax in the tranquil environment.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Gokarna:

    Gokarna is a small temple town located on the west coast of India. It is known for its serene beaches and picturesque scenery, making it a popular destination for beach lovers and yoga enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax on the beaches, or go on a scenic boat ride to nearby islands.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Hampi:

    Located in the southern state of Karnataka is Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a well-liked destination for history buffs and archaeologists because of the historic ruins and structures of the Vijayanagara Empire. Visitors can stroll through the Hampi Bazaar, go to the Virupaksha Temple, and see the monolithic statues at the Vittala Temple Complex.

    ALSO READ: Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for February 4 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 4 2023 Libra Cancer Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 4, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Daily Horoscope for February 3 2023 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Scorprio Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Libra

    Recent Stories

    Ways to stop yourself from cheating on your partner vma

    Ways to stop yourself from cheating on your partner

    Numerology Prediction for February 4 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 4 2023 Libra Cancer Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 4, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Gymnast Dipa Karmakar suspended for 21 months for use of prohibited substance snt

    Gymnast Dipa Karmakar suspended for 21 months for use of prohibited substance

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebs vma

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebs

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon