Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter
Here are a few hair healthcare tips and tricks you should definitely adapt and build into your daily routines, especially during the winters.
Image: Getty Images
While we take care of our bodies physically and give love and care, often, the people who work remotely from different parts of the world alongside the office-going youth end up forgetting and not paying heed that even our hairs need a healthy hair care routine during the winters.
Our hairs are also an essential part of our body. While a person's body needs creaming and nourishment to protect itself from cold winters. So does their hair. Your luscious locks of voluminous hair need extensive hair care tips and hacks to ensure that they get protected and saved from the harsh and cold winds during the winters.
ALSO READ: Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship
These are the three essential haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter.
Image: Getty Images
1. Condition your hair:
Conditioners are some of the best products you can use on your hair. They coat the hair and lubricate it, meaning a comb can more easily reduce static build-up and reduce flyaway. Conditioners do not repair hair, but they help to reduce the signs of damage in the future.
Image: Getty Images
2. Use Wide Tooth combs:
Using a wide-tooth comb works swiftly to reduce friction and mechanical damage when your hair is wet and much weaker.
Image: Getty Images
3. Use a hairspray, mousse, or oil:
Hairspray and mousses work like glue to help with style retention by holding the hairs together in your desired style. High-hold hairsprays change how your hair feels because the strands get held more tightly together, so your hair is less able to move around. Natural oils and silicones can be used on your hair to reduce water from getting in, keeping your style in place longer. Too much use can weigh down your hair and have the opposite effect.
ALSO READ: Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list