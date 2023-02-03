Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter

Here are a few hair healthcare tips and tricks you should definitely adapt and build into your daily routines, especially during the winters.

Image: Getty Images

While we take care of our bodies physically and give love and care, often, the people who work remotely from different parts of the world alongside the office-going youth end up forgetting and not paying heed that even our hairs need a healthy hair care routine during the winters.

Our hairs are also an essential part of our body. While a person's body needs creaming and nourishment to protect itself from cold winters. So does their hair. Your luscious locks of voluminous hair need extensive hair care tips and hacks to ensure that they get protected and saved from the harsh and cold winds during the winters.

ALSO READ: Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship

These are the three essential haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter.