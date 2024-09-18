Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato DIY face masks: Say goodbye to tanning and dead skin

    Many people try various methods to get rid of dark spots and white spots on their face, but they often persist. However, applying tomatoes in a specific way can help you achieve a spotless and radiant complexion. This article provides simple and effective DIY tomato face mask recipes to enhance your skin's natural beauty.

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Skincare routine

    Everyone takes great care of their face. However, pimples, white spots, black spots, and dead skin can still occur, diminishing the face's beauty.

    article_image2

    Benefits of tomatoes

    Tomatoes are very beneficial for those who want to get rid of skin tanning and dead skin. Tomatoes are very effective in removing skin problems. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which reduces skin problems. Using tomatoes on the face daily removes stubborn black spots on the skin and improves skin tone. It also keeps your face looking fresh, radiant, and glowing. Let's find out how to use tomatoes for this purpose.

    article_image3

    Tomato and coffee scrub

    Tomato and coffee scrub helps to make your face beautiful. This combination is very useful for getting rid of dead skin. To make this scrub, first cut a tomato in half. Now add half a teaspoon of coffee powder and half a teaspoon of sugar to the tomato half. Now gently rub the tomato on your skin for 10 minutes. This scrub completely removes dead skin. It also helps in reducing tanning and dark spots. After a while wash your face with normal water.

    article_image4

    Tomato and Aloe vera

    You can also reduce skin problems with tomato and aloe vera gel. To get rid of stubborn black spots on the face, apply one spoon of aloe vera gel on half a tomato. Gently massage it on your face for a while. It cools your facial skin and hydrates it. Massage your face well with this. It gives you good results.

    article_image5

    Tomato and turmeric

    Tomato and turmeric also make the skin spotless. For this, take half a teaspoon of turmeric, add it to half a tomato piece and mix. Gently massage it on your face. After 10 minutes wash your face with normal water. It removes the dirt accumulated on the face and cleanses the skin. It also removes dead cells from the face. If you do this for a few weeks, there will be no blemishes on your face.

