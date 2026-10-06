Sharadiya Navratri 2026 begins on October 11. Before the festival, check these household items traditionally considered unsuitable and declutter your home for the festive season.

Sharadiya Navratri is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus in which the devotees worship Durga Maa along with her nine incarnations for nine days. The Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 11 to October 20 in 2026.

Sharadiya Navratri 2026 Worship Calendar

October 11 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri

October 12 - Maa Brahmacharini

October 13 - Maa Chandraghanta

October 14 - Maa Kushmanda

October 15 - Maa Skandamata

October 16 - Maa Katyayani

October 17 - Maa Kaalratri

October 18 - Maa Mahagauri

October 19 - Durga Ashtami & Mahanavami

October 20 - Vijayadashami/Dussehra

The cleaning of the house is considered very important before Ghatasthapana and Navratri puja by many families. Besides cleaning and washing, this also helps you get rid of unnecessary objects like broken and damaged things.

7 Thing To Remove

1. Broken Idols and Damaged Pictures

The first step is to clean the puja room. If your idols and pictures have become damaged, broken or old then do not store them forever. You can bury the clay idols and immerse the old photos in correct way.

2. Broken or Non-Working Clocks

Non-working clocks tend to be forgotten at some corner of your walls. Household beliefs consider these clocks to be a cause of stagnation in your wealth and positive progress. It should be removed from your house for better luck and wealth flow.

4. Damaged Footwear

Old footwear that is beyond repair can lead to quick accumulation of mess. They should be removed from the house when you clean your house before Navaratri.

5. Broken Mirrors And Utensils

Broken mirrors and damaged utensils that are chipped are frequently cited in home-cleaning traditions. They are believed to bring in more negative energy in the house. At the same time, there is a scientific reason why one needs to replace such items. They could pose danger like cutting your fingers etc.

6. Defective Electronics

Defective electronic items such as damaged appliances, chargers, used-up batteries and non-functional electronics should be removed from the household.

7. An Old And Damaged Broom

A broom symbolizes cleanliness and house care. If your broom is old and not usable, you should get a new one instead of storing it.

Navratri Is Just Around The Corner

Since Sharadiya Navratri in 2026 is scheduled to start on October 11, you might want to take advantage of this period to clean up your house and prepare prayer spaces used for everyday worship activities.