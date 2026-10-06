Navratri 2026 begins on October 11, but regional Panchangs may differ on Ashtami, Navami and Vijayadashami. Here’s what devotees should know about this year’s unusual Durga Puja calendar.

While Sharadiya Navratri 2026 is expected to commence from October 11, it should be noted that some difference in the number of days can be noticed when observing the Durga Puja calendar for this year. According to some regional Panchangs, the festival will be celebrated for 11 days instead of 10 days due to the zero day between Maha Ashtami and Mahanavami.

When Does Navratri 2026 Start?

The first day of Sharadiya Navratri is scheduled on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during Ghatasthapana and the worship of Maa Shailputri. The following days will be devoted to the worship of various incarnations of the Goddess Durga.

Why Are Ashtami And Navami Dates Different?

Mahashtami will fall on October 18, whereas Navami will continue up until October 20. The mentioned interval is considered special in such regional Panchang calculating.

Vijayadashami 2026 Date

According to Rashtriya Panchanga, Vijayadashami falls on October 20, 2026, whereas in Bengal and other regional practices, the festival will be held on October 21. Thus, people should take their regional Panchang into consideration for puja and other rituals.

Goddess Durga’s Elephant Arrival

According to the regional practice, the arrival and departure of Goddess Durga this year is associated with an elephant. The elephant is known to be a symbol of stability, prosperity, peace, and abundance in Hindu religion.

As Navratri is approaching, the temples and puja committees have started preparing themselves in various ways.