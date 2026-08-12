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Want to Gain Healthy Weight Without Eating Junk? Try These Healthy 5 High-Calorie Foods
Looking to increase your calorie intake or gain weight healthily? Discover five nutrient-dense, high-calorie foods that can add energy, healthy fats, protein and essential nutrients to your diet.
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Dried fruits
We often skip dried fruits thinking they're full of sugar. But for people with a poor appetite, they give a great energy boost and natural sweetness. They are packed with fiber, polyphenols, and minerals, which improve heart and digestive health.
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Greek yogurt
Yes, Greek yogurt has more calories and saturated fat, but it's a nutritional superstar. Its high protein and calcium content, along with other essential nutrients, give you solid energy and build muscle strength.
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Image Credit : Getty
Nuts
People often avoid nuts because they are scared of the calories. But eating a handful of nuts every day is actually great for your heart. The polyphenols and minerals in them also boost your metabolism and keep your digestive system happy.
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Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate satisfies your sweet cravings and gives you a load of antioxidants. The flavonoids it contains can reduce inflammation. It also helps lower blood pressure by increasing nitric oxide levels in the body.
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Image Credit : Getty
Avocado
Avocados have more calories than other fruits, but you don't need to avoid them. Most of these calories come from unsaturated fats, which are excellent for your heart. Plus, they are loaded with fiber and potassium.
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