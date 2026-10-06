Other important rules you must follow

Vines must not touch the floor: Money plant vines should never trail on the ground. This indicates a financial downfall. You must use a thread or stick to help the vine grow upwards towards the sky.

Remove dry leaves: You must immediately cut and remove yellow or dry leaves. Dry leaves bring negative energy into the house.

Do not gift it: You should never give your money plant as a gift to others. People believe you are giving away your luck and Goddess Lakshmi to someone else when you do this.

You will see financial stability and prosperity in your house when you plant it on a Friday in the South-East direction and follow these simple Vastu rules.