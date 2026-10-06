Money Plant Vastu Rules: Avoid These Mistakes To Protect Financial Growth
According to Vastu beliefs, the direction and placement of a money plant are considered important for attracting prosperity. Certain placements are believed to support positive energy, while incorrect positioning may affect financial growth.
Get the best out of your money plant
Vastu Shastra says a money plant brings positive energy and peace to your house. But you will face financial losses if you plant it in the wrong direction or on the wrong day. You must follow these basic rules to get maximum benefits from your money plant.
1. Which day is best to plant a money plant?
Astrology and Vastu Shastra say Friday is the best day to plant a money plant. Friday belongs to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of wealth. Friday also represents the planet Venus. A strong Venus brings more luxury into your life. You will never face a shortage of money if you plant it on a Friday with Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.
2. Which direction is the best?
You must always keep your money plant in the South-East direction of your house. Lord Ganesha rules the South-East direction, and the planet Venus represents it. You will destroy negative energy and increase cash flow when you place the plant in this corner.
3. Do not make this direction mistake!
You should never keep a money plant in the North-East direction. The planet Jupiter rules the North-East direction. Astrology says Jupiter and Venus are enemy planets. You will face family fights, unrest, and heavy financial losses if you keep the money plant in the North-East corner.
Other important rules you must follow
Vines must not touch the floor: Money plant vines should never trail on the ground. This indicates a financial downfall. You must use a thread or stick to help the vine grow upwards towards the sky.
Remove dry leaves: You must immediately cut and remove yellow or dry leaves. Dry leaves bring negative energy into the house.
Do not gift it: You should never give your money plant as a gift to others. People believe you are giving away your luck and Goddess Lakshmi to someone else when you do this.
You will see financial stability and prosperity in your house when you plant it on a Friday in the South-East direction and follow these simple Vastu rules.
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