In Ahmedabad, Lucky Restaurant offers diners an experience unlike most others: tables placed around old graves. Operating since 1950s near Lal Darwaja, the restaurant serves its famous chai and bun maska while preserving and decorating the graves daily. The unusual setting has made it a landmark, drawing curious visitors, locals and food lovers.

Unique dining experiences are becoming increasingly popular, with people searching for more than just good food. They want a story, an unusual setting and something worth remembering. In Ahmedabad, one restaurant has been offering exactly that for decades.

At Lucky Restaurant, also known as New Lucky Restaurant, diners can sit down for a cup of chai and bun maska while old graves stand just a few feet away from their tables. For some, the idea may sound unsettling. For others, it has become one of Ahmedabad's most fascinating and unusual landmarks.

Where graves became part of the restaurant

Located in the Lal Darwaja area, Lucky Restaurant has been serving customers since the 1950s. The story goes that the establishment began as a small tea stall on land that contained old graves.

Instead of removing or disturbing them as the business expanded, the owners built the restaurant around them.

Today, the graves remain part of the dining area. Small metal railings separate them from the tables, while customers sit nearby, drinking tea, eating bun maska and carrying on with everyday conversations.

The unusual arrangement has become the restaurant's defining feature.

Graves are cleaned and decorated every day

The graves are not treated as props or simply as part of a marketing gimmick. According to the restaurant's long-told story, staff members clean the graves every morning and decorate them with fresh flowers as a mark of respect.

Over the years, locals have also associated the restaurant with good fortune. The graves, rather than being viewed purely as a reminder of death, have become woven into the identity and folklore surrounding the old eatery.

That combination of everyday food, local belief and an unusual setting has helped Lucky Restaurant build a reputation far beyond Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, the restaurant has achieved much of this fame through word of mouth. Its story has travelled from one visitor to another, while photographs and videos shared online have introduced the place to a wider audience.

A favourite of M. F. Husain

Lucky Restaurant also has a connection with celebrated Indian painter M. F. Husain, who was known to visit the establishment, according to a report by the Times of India.

One of Husain's paintings has long been associated with the restaurant's interior, adding another layer to the story of a place already filled with character and history, the TOI repot added..

Despite its fame, the food remains simple. Chai and bun maska continue to be among the best-known items associated with the restaurant.

There is no elaborate fine-dining concept. The appeal lies in the contrast: an ordinary cup of tea served in an extraordinary setting.

Cemetery cafés are not unique to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's Lucky Restaurant is unusual, but the idea of eating or drinking near burial grounds is not entirely unique.

In cities such as Berlin, cafés have also been established in or near cemetery spaces, including old chapels and former cemetery buildings. These places often offer visitors a quiet environment away from busy streets.

The experience is usually presented less as something frightening and more as an opportunity for calm, reflection and a different relationship with spaces traditionally associated with mourning.

A place that continues to divide opinion

Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of a restaurant operating around graves. Some people have criticised such businesses as disrespectful to the dead.

Others see Lucky Restaurant differently. For them, it is part of Ahmedabad's local history, where an old burial site and a bustling food joint have existed side by side for decades.

Perhaps that is why the restaurant continues to attract attention. Visitors arrive for the chai and bun maska, but they leave with a story.

At Lucky Restaurant, a simple tea break comes with something few dining experiences can offer: a table beside history, mystery and a reminder that life and death sometimes occupy the same space.

So, would you want to have chai and bun maska here?