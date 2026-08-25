Kitchen Hacks: No Chakla at Home? 4 Easy Tricks to Make Perfectly Round Rotis
Think you can't make perfectly round rotis or chapatis without a chakla? Think again! Here are 4 smart tricks that will save the day, especially if you don't have a rolling board or are working in a tiny kitchen.
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These tricks are super useful
We usually think a chakla, or rolling board, is a must for making rotis. But you can use a shiny kitchen countertop or other common household items to make hotel-style round chapatis. These tricks are a lifesaver in a small kitchen.
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4 easy ways to roll roti/chapati without a board
The kitchen countertop is the best alternative to a chakla. Just clean the slab well, dry it, and sprinkle some dry flour. The wide surface makes it easy to roll the dough without it sticking. Keep turning the dough to get that perfect round shape.
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2. Back of a large plate
Take a large, flat steel plate from your kitchen and flip it over. You can roll your roti on its back. Sprinkle some dry flour and roll lightly from the centre towards the edges. This works just as well as a proper rolling board.
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3. Use a flat tray
A flat tray or even a baking tray with a smooth surface is great for making rotis. Just place the tray on a stable spot and start rolling. The smoother the tray, the more perfect your roti will turn out.
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4. Patting with hands
When you don't even have a rolling pin, just pat the dough with your hands. You can press the dough ball between your palms or gently spread it with your fingers. This is a traditional method used in North Karnataka, and it works like a charm once you get some practice.
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Follow these tips for always round chapatis..
First, make sure your dough is soft and well-kneaded. Smooth dough balls won't crack. Second, always rotate the chapati while rolling. Finally, use dry flour sparingly. Too much of it can burn on the tawa and give a bad smell.
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Don't make these mistakes..
Always make sure your rolling surface, whether it's a countertop or a tray, is clean, dry, and free of grease. Also, don't press the rolling pin too hard. This can make the chapati stick or become unevenly thin. A light hand is all you need.
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How to cook perfectly?
Once your chapati is rolled, place it on a properly heated tawa. Flip it over when you see small bubbles forming. Cook both sides until light brown spots appear. Your soft and tasty chapati is ready!
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