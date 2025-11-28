Diabetic-Friendly Fruits That Taste Sweet but Keep Your Sugar in Check
People with diabetes are advised to eat low-glycemic foods that are low in starch but high in fiber and protein. Such foods help manage blood sugar levels and support overall health.
Low glycemic index fruits for diabetics
Let's get to know some low glycemic index fruits that won't spike your blood sugar levels.
Apple (GI: 34-40)
Apples, rich in fiber and with a low glycemic index, can help lower blood sugar.
Pear (GI: 20-38)
Eating pears, which are rich in fiber and have a low glycemic index, is also good for diabetics. The GI of a pear is 38.
Berries (GI: 25-40)
Berries, which are packed with fiber, can also help manage diabetes.
Peach (GI: 40-42)
With a low glycemic index and low calories, peaches are a great fruit for people with diabetes.
Plum (GI: 24-53)
The glycemic index of plums is 24-53. Eating them can also help lower blood sugar.
Cherry (GI: 20-22)
Cherries have a low glycemic index, so they can be eaten by people with diabetes.
Orange (GI: 31-40)
Oranges are low in calories and carbs, so they can also be eaten by people with diabetes.
