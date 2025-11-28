Eating pears, which are rich in fiber and have a low glycemic index, is also good for diabetics. The GI of a pear is 38.

The glycemic index of plums is 24-53. Eating them can also help lower blood sugar.

Cherries have a low glycemic index, so they can be eaten by people with diabetes.

Oranges are low in calories and carbs, so they can also be eaten by people with diabetes.

