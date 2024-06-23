Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stop smelly fart: Top 7 foods to avoid for better digestion

    Discover 7  food items to avoid if you have smelly farts. Learn how dairy, carbonated drinks, and other foods contribute to gas and find tips to manage your digestive health.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Smelly farts can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Often, they are a direct result of the foods we eat. Some foods are notorious for causing gas and, consequently, foul-smelling flatulence. Here’s a list of 7 food items you should consider avoiding to keep your digestive system, and your social life, more pleasant.

     

    article_image2

    1. Onion and garlic

    Onions and garlic contain fructans, a type of soluble fiber that ferments in the gut. This fermentation process produces gas, which can lead to unpleasant-smelling farts. Cooking onions and garlic can help reduce their gas-producing potential.

     

    article_image3

    2. Carbonated Drinks

    Sodas, sparkling water, and beer introduce extra gas into your digestive system. The carbonation in these drinks can cause you to swallow air, which eventually needs to be released in the form of burps or farts. Limit your intake of carbonated beverages to avoid this problem.

     

    article_image4

    3. Fatty and Fried Foods

    Fatty foods take longer to digest, giving bacteria in your gut more time to produce gas. Additionally, fried foods can slow down the digestive process, leading to gas buildup. Opt for healthier cooking methods like grilling, baking, or steaming to minimize gas production.

    article_image5

    4. Eggs

    Eggs contain sulfur, which can contribute to the foul smell of your farts. If you find that eggs cause you significant discomfort, try limiting your intake or pairing them with non-gassy foods to help mitigate the odor.

    5. Cruciferous Vegetables

    Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts contain raffinose, a complex sugar that is hard to digest. When bacteria in your gut break down these sugars, they produce methane and hydrogen gases, leading to odoriferous farts. Try steaming these vegetables to make them easier to digest.

    article_image6

    6. Dairy Products

    Lactose intolerance is a common issue that causes gas and bloating. If your body doesn’t produce enough lactase enzyme to break down lactose in dairy products like milk, cheese, and ice cream, it can lead to smelly farts. Opt for lactose-free options or try plant-based milk alternatives.

    7. Whole Grains

    Whole grains are rich in fiber, which is beneficial for your health but can also cause gas if consumed in large amounts. The bacteria in your intestines break down the fiber, producing gas in the process. Gradually increase your fiber intake to allow your body to adjust and minimize gas production.

    Understanding which foods contribute to smelly farts can help you make better dietary choices and manage your digestive health more effectively. While you don't need to eliminate these foods entirely, moderating your intake and preparing them properly can significantly reduce gas and its associated odors.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH)

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH) osf

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH)

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details snt

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details

    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body RKK

    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body

    Recent Stories

    Gaza war: Israeli women seeking gun permits triples to 42,000 after Hamas' October 7 massacre anr

    Gaza war: Israeli women seeking gun permits triples to 42,000 after Hamas' October 7 massacre

    Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next patriotic film? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next patriotic film?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Celebrations erupt in Afghanistan as team secures historic win over Australia (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Celebrations erupt in Afghanistan as team secures historic win over Australia (WATCH)

    Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR AJR

    Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR

    Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs RBA

    'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon