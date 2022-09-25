Shubho Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, quotes, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to share with family and friends

Shubho Mahalaya 2022: The communities and area start echoing with the sound of Mahishadhur Mardini at 4am on the day of Mahalaya. The day starts and so do the festivities. Here’s how you can wish your loved ones.



Shubho Mahalaya 2022: The momentous day is soon upon us. During Navratri, West Bengal and the North-east celebrate Durga Puja. Durga Puja, one of the most important Bengali holidays, is all about triumphing over evil and darkness with kindness.

Goddess Durga travels to the earth during this time of year with her four children, goddess Lakshmi, goddess Saraswati, lord Ganesha, and lord Kartik, from Kailash Parvat. People enjoy the celebrations, begin their puja buying, and retreat to their homes to spend the ten-day holiday with their loved ones. Also Read: Mahalaya 2022: Where to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahisasuramardini? Read here

Mahalaya marks the official beginning of Durga Puja. The ten-day event has just begun. According to Bengali custom, the late radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra's narration of Mahishashur Mardini begins to play on the radio at four in the morning. Also Read: When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know

Bengalis get up early, Birendra Krishna Bhadra's baritone reverberates across the neighbourhoods, and the celebrations officially begin. Mahishashur Mardini is a lyrical narrative that includes songs and charts Durga's quest to defeat Mahishashura and save the gods and goddesses.

On this particular day, we have curated a list of wishes that you can share with your loved ones: Shubho Mahalaya. The goddess of power is watching and will soon take all your sadness away. Trust her! May goddess Durga bring love and light your way and take all kinds of darkness away. Shubho Mahalaya! We welcome Durga maa and her four children to the earth and wish they take all the darkness away and light the homes with happiness.

Durga maa is here, and so is the glow of festive vibes, love and happiness. May all of the light glow your way to success. With Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mohishashur Mardini on the radio and your close family, may you have the best Puja ever. May maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya!

The morning starts with Mahishashur Mardini on the radio and brings with itself the glow of festivities. Have a great day. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones. Let goddess Durga bestow upon you all her blessings. Shubho Mahalaya to you! May you achieve all the successes that you are working hard for.

Mahalaya 2022: Facebook and WhatsApp messages 1. Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you. 2. Wishing Goddess Durga destroys all evil around you. May the Goddess fill your life with prosperity and happiness. May you have immense peace this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya! 3. Wishing Goddess Durga to take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grants you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

