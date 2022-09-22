Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahalaya 2022: Where to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahisasuramardini? Read here

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    When is Mahalaya? This year the live streaming will happen on Akashvani Radio on September 23 at 4 am on their 'NewsOnAir' app also you can check YouTube and more 

    The celebration of Durga Puja begins on Mahalaya, the final day of Pitri Paksha. And just like every year, residents in West Bengal and many other regions of the nation would get up at 4 am to tune in to the radio and listen to the Mahishasur Mardini, which lasts for more than an hour.

    The dates change every year, but it is said that this was the day the goddess Durga arrived on Earth. Mahishasur Mardini, for those who are unfamiliar, is a Bengali and Sanskrit radio show that has been airing since 1931 and tells the tale of how Goddess Durga came to Earth and defeated Mahishasura.
     

    Akashvani Radio
    All India Radio, or more specifically Akashvani Radio will be holding a "special dawn programme" for the occasion.

    This will commence at 4 am and can be caught on their 'NewsOnAir' app or on airlivenews24x7, MW 366.3 Mtrs / 819 KHz, FM 100.1 MHz.

    YouTube:
    If you'd like to skip the early morning show or unintentionally forget to watch it, you can always watch it on YouTube.

    There are many sites which will show Mahishasur Mardini, which All India Radio will be streaming live. 

    Television
    Even while the AIR programme is one of the most popular methods to hear the show, you can also find it on several TV networks and other radio stations.

    It should be noted that West Bengali networks are more likely to carry it. The programme was previously broadcast on Bengali networks including Zee Bangla, Star Jalsa, and Colors Bangla. Also Read: When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know

