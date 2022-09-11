Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know

    Mahalaya is observed on Amavasya, which marks the end of Krishna paksha. In addition, this holy day ushers in West Bengal's yearly Durga Puja celebration, which lasts for ten days. This year, Mahalaya, also known as Sarva Pitra Amavasya, is observed on September 25.

    Mahalaya is the final day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha, a 16-day festival honouring the dead, which falls in the month of Ashwina. On Amavasy, which signifies the conclusion of Krishna paksha, this day is observed. Hindus believe that on this day each year, Goddess Durga comes to Earth. In addition, this holy day ushers in West Bengal's yearly Durga Puja celebration, which lasts for ten days. This year, Mahalaya, also known as Sarva Pitra Amavasya, is observed on September 25.

    Mahalaya 2022: Rituals
    The final day of Pitripaksha is devoted to a family's departed relatives. People engage in tarpan, a ceremony in which they make an offering to the dead. The method is carried out only after taking a bath in the Ganga or another holy water body.

    Mahalaya is very significant to the people of West Bengal. People even like to listen to the Mahishasuramardini piece on Mahalaya. Before the sun even rises, people start making all the necessary arrangements to welcome Goddess Durga into their houses.

    Mahalaya 2022: Shubh Muhurat
    While the Abhijit Muhurat starts at 11:48 AM and ends at 12:37 PM, the Brahma Muhurat lasts from 4:35 AM to 5:23 AM. Godhuli Muhurat will emerge between 6:02 and 6:26 PM, while Vijaya Muhurat will appear between 2:13 and 3:01 PM.

    Mahalaya 2022: Significance
    In addition to honouring ancestors, the day is observed to draw attention to the strength of honesty and bravery and the triumph of good over evil. In Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga is claimed to have been formed by the forces of all superior deities to slay a monster named Mahishasura who is alleged to have wreaked havoc on Earth.

