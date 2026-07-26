An influencer who dropped a massive 67 kgs has shared her secret one-minute workout routine. It includes five super simple exercises like Jumping Jacks and High Knee Claps that can help burn calories fast. She says doing these regularly, along with a healthy diet, is the key to hitting your fitness goals.

You don't have to spend hours sweating it out in the gym to lose weight. Sometimes, small changes in your daily life and a proper diet are all you need to get in shape. That's why simple, quick exercises you can do anywhere are becoming super popular these days.

Just look at influencer Rajii Ghanghas. She lost an incredible 67 kgs over a year and a half! Now, her one-minute workout routine, which she shared on Instagram, has gone completely viral.

She breaks down five simple but effective exercises that can help you burn calories if you do them regularly.

The One-Minute Workout Routine

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand straight. Jump while spreading your legs out to the sides and bringing your hands up over your head. Jump back to the starting position and repeat.

2. High Knee Clap

Stand straight. Lift one knee up towards your chest and clap your hands under or over it. Quickly switch to the other leg and repeat.

3. Standing Cross-Body Crunch

Put your hands behind your head. As you lift one knee, bring your opposite elbow towards it. Do this on both sides, alternating with each rep.

Healthy Habits: Eat Oats Daily for 30 Days to Witness One Remarkable Transformation!

4. Forward and Backward Jump

Keep your feet together and jump forward. Then, immediately jump back to where you started.

5. Spot Jogging

Just jog in place at a normal speed. Don't forget to move your arms naturally, as if you were running.

If you're just starting out, it's important to go slow and focus on getting the movements right. As your stamina improves, you can increase the number of reps. Rajii's story is a reminder that you can achieve big fitness goals with simple habits and a healthy diet.

Paleo Diet: Losing Weight Quickly, But What Happens Next? Find Out Now!



