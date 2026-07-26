Tired of paying high prices for Belpatra during Sawan? You don't have to! Here's a simple guide to growing your own Belpatra plant at home using seeds from a ripe Bael fruit. We've got all the tips on the right soil, pot, and care.

The month of Sawan is a special time for devotees of Lord Shiva, and the demand for Belpatra leaves shoots up. They get quite expensive in the market, so why not just grow the plant at home? It's not only considered auspicious but is also packed with medicinal benefits. Let's find out how you can grow one from a ripe Bael fruit during this rainy season.

When is the best time to grow a Belpatra plant?

The monsoon months of June, July, and August are perfect for planting Belpatra seeds. The soil stays moist during this time, which helps the seeds sprout much faster.

How to Grow a Belpatra Plant

1) Getting the seeds from the fruit

First, make sure the Bael fruit is ripe.

Use a spoon or a knife to carefully take out the seeds.

Make sure to clean off all the pulp from the seeds properly.

2) Which soil and pot should you choose?

You'll need a pot with good drainage holes.

Prepare a soil mix using cocopeat, vermicompost, and some light seedling soil.

Before planting the seeds, water the soil well to make it damp.

3) How to sow the seeds?

Now, place the Bael seeds in the pot, keeping a little distance between them.

Cover them with a light, half-inch layer of cocopeat.

After this, gently spray water using a spray bottle.

4) How to care for your Belpatra plant?

This plant needs about 5-6 hours of filtered sunlight.

Keep the soil slightly moist, but don't overwater it, as that can damage the plant.

The seeds should start sprouting in about 10 days, so keep an eye out.

You'll see leaves appearing in 15-30 days.

5) Frequently Asked Questions about Belpatra

Should you plant a Belpatra tree at home?

Yes, planting a Belpatra at home is considered very auspicious. Since its leaves are offered to Lord Shiva, there's no restriction on growing it.

What are the benefits of Belpatra?

Traditionally, Bael leaves are known for their medicinal properties. The fruit is also used to help with digestive issues.