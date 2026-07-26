From Delulu to Rizz: 8 Viral Gen Z Slang Terms You Need to Know in 2026
Gen Z slang is constantly evolving on social media. From "Delulu" to "Rizz," these eight trending terms are shaping online conversations and helping define internet culture in 2026.
Delulu
"Delulu" is short for "delusional" and is used playfully to describe someone with unrealistic hopes or fantasies. It's commonly seen in memes, fandoms and social media conversations.
Rizz
"Rizz" refers to someone's charm or ability to attract others through confidence and personality. The term has become one of the internet's most popular compliments.
Gyatt
"Gyatt" is an internet slang expression used to show surprise or admiration, often in reaction to someone's appearance or an impressive moment. It is widely used in memes, gaming streams and short-form videos.
Touch Grass
This phrase is a humorous way of telling someone to step away from the internet and spend time outdoors. It's often used when a person seems overly invested in online arguments or social media.
Aura
In Gen Z slang, "Aura" refers to a person's overall vibe, confidence or presence. Someone with "good aura" is seen as effortlessly cool, charismatic and influential.
NPC
Inspired by video games, "NPC" refers to someone behaving in a predictable or robotic manner. The term is commonly used jokingly to describe repetitive or unoriginal behaviour.
BFFR
"BFFR" stands for "Be F*ing For Real."** It's used to express disbelief or tell someone to be realistic, often in response to exaggerated claims or unreasonable opinions.
No Cap
"No Cap" means someone is being completely truthful or serious about what they're saying. The phrase has become a popular way to emphasize honesty in everyday conversations.
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