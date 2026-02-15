Vastu Tips: Avoid These Tile Colours at Home to Prevent Bad Luck
Choosing the wrong tile colours at home can create Vastu imbalance and attract negative energy. Vastu Shastra advises avoiding certain shades while building or renovating to prevent financial, health and relationship problems.
Tiles according to Vastu Shastra
Even tiles have Vastu rules. The wrong color can boost negative energy. Find out which tile colors to avoid. Vastu says to be careful with tile colors to prevent problems.
Which color tiles should not be installed in the house?
According to Vastu, you should never use black tiles in your home. Black is a symbol of negativity and it will just fill your house with bad vibes and negative energy.
Why shouldn't you install black tiles in the house?
Experts say that homes with black tiles have a strong influence of Rahu. Rahu is a harsh planet that brings all sorts of new problems into your life.
What happens if you install black tiles in the house?
Black tiles activate Rahu, which messes with the minds of people living there. They might get into bad habits or start getting angry over tiny things.
How do black tiles affect love life?
When Rahu's influence is strong in a home, it also affects the love lives of the residents. Fights can break out over nothing, sometimes even leading to divorce.
Which color tiles should be installed in the house?
You should always go for light-colored tiles like white, pink, and sky blue. These colors have a positive impact on your home's Vastu, bringing in happiness and wealth.
