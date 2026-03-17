6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

What's the solution?

If you absolutely must wear chappals, you can follow a simple Vastu rule. Keep your outdoor footwear completely out of the house. Use a separate, clean pair of cloth or woollen slippers only for the kitchen. Make sure you never wear this kitchen pair outside or to the bathroom. The kitchen is the home of Goddess Annapurna and Agni Dev (the fire god), so entering with impure feet is not right. Dirty chappals can bring in negative energy and lead to financial troubles.