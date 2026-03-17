Kitchen Vastu: Beware! Cooking with Slippers Can Drain Your Wallet & Harm Health
In Indian culture, the kitchen is one of the most sacred spots in the house. Our elders never wore chappals inside the kitchen. Here's why Vastu says cooking with footwear on is a bad idea, potentially affecting your health and wealth.
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Kitchen Vastu: Beware! Cooking with Slippers Can Drain Your Wallet & Harm Health
The kitchen isn't just for cooking; it's also where Goddess Annapurna, the deity of food and prosperity, resides. When you walk in with dirty shoes from outside, it's like disrespecting her. Hindu tradition says you should never wear footwear in a sacred space, and doing so in the kitchen can anger the goddess.
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What does Vastu Shastra say?
Ancient Vastu texts, such as 'Vastu Rajavallabha' and 'Samarangana Sutradhara', specifically mention this. Both these scriptures state that you must always keep two areas of your home completely pure: the pooja room and the kitchen. Cleanliness and purity are most important here.
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Entry of negative energy
Vastu Shastra connects shoes and chappals with the influence of planets Rahu and Ketu. When this negative energy reaches your kitchen, it enters the food and affects the entire family. This often results in increased illness, unnecessary arguments, and financial losses.
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The scientific reason
It's not just about Vastu; there's a scientific reason too. When we walk around outside, our chappals pick up all kinds of dirt, germs, and bacteria. If you wear the same chappals in the kitchen, these germs can easily get into your food, which can make your family members fall sick.
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The need to wear slippers
Sometimes, you just have to wear chappals. For instance, during winter, the floor gets very cold. Also, doctors often advise people with joint pain to wear supportive footwear. In these situations, you can't really avoid wearing them while cooking.
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What's the solution?
If you absolutely must wear chappals, you can follow a simple Vastu rule. Keep your outdoor footwear completely out of the house. Use a separate, clean pair of cloth or woollen slippers only for the kitchen. Make sure you never wear this kitchen pair outside or to the bathroom. The kitchen is the home of Goddess Annapurna and Agni Dev (the fire god), so entering with impure feet is not right. Dirty chappals can bring in negative energy and lead to financial troubles.
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