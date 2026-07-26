Planning a solo trip in 2026? A new report by Squaremouth lists the safest and riskiest countries for you. San Marino has topped the list as the safest spot, while Venezuela is ranked the most dangerous. The list was made based on things like safety, healthcare, and local infrastructure.

The trend of travelling alone is picking up big time across the world. But if you're planning a solo trip, you should definitely check out this list first. Squaremouth, a US-based travel insurance comparison company, has just released a list of the safest and riskiest countries for solo travellers in 2026.

This new ranking is getting a lot of attention as solo travel becomes more popular globally. The tiny European nation of San Marino has been named the world's safest destination for solo travel, with a very low risk index of 0.78 out of 10. Andorra came in second with a score of 1.33, and Singapore is at number three with 1.56.

Other countries that made it to the top ten are Austria, the Czech Republic, Qatar, Estonia, Brunei, Denmark, and Slovenia. The report says these countries ranked high because of their excellent healthcare systems, safe public spaces, peaceful environment, great infrastructure, and reliable internet services.

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Which is the most dangerous country?

The study points to Venezuela as the most dangerous place for solo travellers, with a high risk index of 9.74. The country got this ranking because very few people feel safe walking alone at night there. Its poor healthcare and infrastructure also contributed to its low score. Other countries with high risk include Peru, Gabon, Colombia, Bolivia, Jamaica, Guyana, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago, and South Africa.

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How was the ranking prepared?

Squaremouth used several international indexes to figure out the safety levels of these countries. They looked at factors like how safe people feel walking alone at night, fear of assault, the Global Peace Index, the Health Care Index, mobile internet speeds, the number of hospital beds available per thousand people, and the World Risk Index. All these factors were combined to create the 2026 ranking.

The report also serves as a reminder for anyone thinking of a solo trip. It's important to look beyond just the tourist spots. You should also check the country's safety record, healthcare facilities, and how easily you can get emergency help before you book your tickets.