Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship

Whether you're looking to deepen your existing relationship or improve a new one, understanding the causes of less intimacy in a relationship helps strengthen the bond between partners.

Image: Getty Images

Closeness is a complex and multifaceted aspect of human relationships, and it plays a critical role in the success of any romantic partnership. Whether emotional, physical, or both, closeness helps partners feel connected, supported, and loved. It is the main ingredient of a healthy relationship and can improve communication, strengthen bonds, and promote happiness and well-being. Yet, despite its importance, many couples struggle to maintain a deep emotional and physical connection. Whether due to trust issues, communication breakdown, or life stress, these issues with the right approach and understanding. These are the main reasons you might struggle with the intimacy aspect of your relationship. ALSO READ: Indian herbs that can boost your mental health in this season

Image: Getty Images

1. Unreasonable demands to fulfill unmet childhood needs: You put forth absurd demands on your partner to meet unmet childhood needs. It alters the dynamic from romantic to parent-child because your partner is also expected to take on roles that feel demanding.

Image: Getty Images

2. Trying to point out flaws in your partner: You are more focused on changing your partner because you want to avoid working on yourself. It is easy to find fault or criticize them for their shortcomings than to face your inner world and figure out how you can grow for yourself.

Image: Getty Images