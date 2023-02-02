Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship

    Whether you're looking to deepen your existing relationship or improve a new one, understanding the causes of less intimacy in a relationship helps strengthen the bond between partners.

    Closeness is a complex and multifaceted aspect of human relationships, and it plays a critical role in the success of any romantic partnership. Whether emotional, physical, or both, closeness helps partners feel connected, supported, and loved. It is the main ingredient of a healthy relationship and can improve communication, strengthen bonds, and promote happiness and well-being. 

    Yet, despite its importance, many couples struggle to maintain a deep emotional and physical connection. Whether due to trust issues, communication breakdown, or life stress, these issues with the right approach and understanding. These are the main reasons you might struggle with the intimacy aspect of your relationship.

    1. Unreasonable demands to fulfill unmet childhood needs:

    You put forth absurd demands on your partner to meet unmet childhood needs. It alters the dynamic from romantic to parent-child because your partner is also expected to take on roles that feel demanding.

    2. Trying to point out flaws in your partner:

    You are more focused on changing your partner because you want to avoid working on yourself. It is easy to find fault or criticize them for their shortcomings than to face your inner world and figure out how you can grow for yourself.

    3. Not seeing how your partner feels:

    You haven't taken time to reflect on how your partner is feeling in the relationship through the lens of empathy and compassion. You know how they are doing superficially and make assumptions about how they feel internally instead of being curious.

