Indian herbs that can boost your mental health in this season
To protect ourselves from sickness in this cold season, here are the three Indian herbs that can boost any person's immunity, help in better digestion, strengthen mental health, and also help in protecting your body from sickness.
Fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ingredients to help boost their fitness journeys. While chemical supplements are widely available in the market, the goodness of ayurvedic ingredients does not usually get the attention it deserves.
Ayurveda is a centuries-old Indian healthcare practice. It aims to maintain health and wellness by balancing the mind, body, and spirit, and it focuses more on prevention than treatment. To make it possible, Ayurveda takes a holistic approach that encompasses nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments.
To make your body better, here are three Indian herbs that can boost your body and health entirely.
1. Ashwagandha:
Originally from India, Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) is a little woody shrub. Its roots and berries get used for making a well-known Ayurvedic medicine. It is an adaptogen, which means it can help your body cope with stress more effectively. Cortisol is a hormone that your adrenal glands create in response to stress, and studies have shown that ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels.
2. Triphala:
Triphala is an Ayurvedic cure made from the three medicinal fruits listed: Amla (Emblica Officinalis, or Indian gooseberry), Bibhitaki (Terminalia Bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia Chebula). According to research, Triphala may lessen arthritic inflammation and prevent or slow the spread of several cancers. Furthermore, Triphala is also beneficial for improved digestion and oral health.
3. Turmeric:
Another well-liked Ayurvedic treatment is turmeric, which is the ingredient that gives curry its characteristic yellow color. Its primary active ingredient, curcumin, is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Test-tube research suggests that it might be just as effective as other anti-inflammatory medications, without any side effects.
