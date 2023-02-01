Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters
Add these three healthy and energy-boosting foods to your winter diet that looks as good as you are.
Image: Getty Images, Freepik
Winter has its effects on beauty and fashion. We revamp our wardrobes just as the winters approaches and even change our beauty regimes with the onset of winters. But nothing compares to the beauty that comes from within.
So when winter comes, you need a healthy diet too make you look and feel fabulous. As there are changes in the energy levels, metabolism, and food preferences in winters, our body requires certain nutrients differently than the usual.
We have a curated list of three healthy super foods you can include in your winter diet to look and feel good, like you should.
Image: Getty Images
1. Mushrooms:
Mushroom is one such spongy delight we can have any time of the day. The fungus is so incredibly versatile and so easy to cook. Soups and winter go hand-in-hand. Did you know clear soups may even help facilitate weight loss? Soups offer great room for experimentation. Throw in some fresh mushrooms in refreshing broth, and enjoy it for a nutritious supper.
Image: Freepik
2. Broccoli:
Broccoli and cauliflower are really great sources of Vitamin C. It enhances your body immunity which is crucial and needed in winters. So in order to stay away from the cold winters and to avoid falling ill, broccoli or even cauliflower can be consumed by adding it to soups or salads.
Image: Getty Images
3. Oatmeal:
An easy-to-make breakfast recipe, oatmeal is not just a convenient way of breakfast but also provides the essential nutrients in winters. Oatmeal spruced up with nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, and other spices enhances the flavor. Oatmeal is an ingredient and superfood filled with zinc. Zinc is a huge immunity booster and fibre vital for good heart health.
