Not able to lose weight? Here are 5 reasons you need to know

Weight reduction can be difficult, and you may find yourself in the middle of nowhere at times. Even if you do everything and are consistent with your food, workouts, and a healthy lifestyle, you may discover that you are unable to lose weight.

Not eating breakfast This is one of the most typical blunders made since everyone rushes out the door in the morning. Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day, and eating a proteinaceous breakfast can significantly enhance your metabolism.

Not eating enough protein Protein is the most important food component and is recognised as the body's building block not just for fitness fanatics or those on a transformation path, but also for everyone else. Protein is essential for weight reduction since it prevents muscle loss and promotes fat loss in the body.

Not drinking enough water To begin, you must maintain your body hydrated in order to keep up with the tough training session. Not only that, but if you drink enough water before your meal, it will suppress your appetite, which will help you lose weight since you will not binge eat.

Starving yourself Despite the fact that weight loss and diets are all about creating a 'calorie deficit,' there is no way to lose weight by starving yourself since it reduces your metabolic rate. It can also cause weakness and weariness, which impede the workout process and can result in weight reduction plateauing or failure.