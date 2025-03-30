Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri: Fasting tips to stay energetic during nine day fast

Avoid Fried Food

Eating fried foods during fasting can cause sluggishness, so consume light foods like boiled potatoes, roasted makhana, and fruits with rock salt.

Eat Protein-Rich Foods

Include protein-rich foods like peanuts, makhana, milk, yogurt, and cheese in your fast to avoid weakness.

Get Enough Sleep and Rest

Get 7-8 hours of good sleep so that the body gets complete rest and you feel energetic throughout the day.

Consume Dry Fruits and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, dates, and chia seeds provide essential nutrition to the body during fasting and prevent weakness.

Consume Healthy Carbs

Eat things made from sago, barnyard millet, sweet potato, and buckwheat flour, which keep the stomach full for a long time and provide energy.

Stay Hydrated

  • To avoid dehydration during fasting, drink coconut water, buttermilk, bael sherbet, and lemonade.
  • Drink as much water as possible to maintain energy.

