Chaitra Navratri: Fasting tips to stay energetic during nine day fast

Lifestyle
Eating fried foods during fasting can cause sluggishness, so consume light foods like boiled potatoes, roasted makhana, and fruits with rock salt.
Include protein-rich foods like peanuts, makhana, milk, yogurt, and cheese in your fast to avoid weakness.
Get 7-8 hours of good sleep so that the body gets complete rest and you feel energetic throughout the day.
Almonds, walnuts, dates, and chia seeds provide essential nutrition to the body during fasting and prevent weakness.
Eat things made from sago, barnyard millet, sweet potato, and buckwheat flour, which keep the stomach full for a long time and provide energy.
