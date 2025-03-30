Myanmar earthquake: Collapsed airport tower to Inwa bridge - Satellite images reveal destruction (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction and a soaring death toll. According to Myanmar’s military council, the earthquake has claimed at least 1,644 lives and injured over 3,400 people. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned that the final death toll could exceed 10,000.

The tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, while cities in central Myanmar, including Mandalay, sustained extensive damage. The Red Cross reported that buildings had toppled, roads were fractured, and a bridge had collapsed in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city with a population of approximately 1.5 million.

Widespread Damage and Humanitarian Response

The United Nations (UN) confirmed that over 2,400 buildings were severely damaged, including approximately 1,690 houses, 670 monasteries, 60 schools, and three bridges. Concerns have also been raised about the structural integrity of large-scale dams in the affected areas.

Rescue operations are underway, with search teams working to locate over 100 missing monks trapped in the rubble of the historic Mahamuni Pagoda, a Buddhist temple in Mandalay. The temple’s roof was completely destroyed in the earthquake, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has allocated $5 million for immediate relief efforts. In addition, several countries, including Russia and China, have pledged humanitarian aid. The United States has also expressed its willingness to assist, with former President Donald Trump stating that aid will be provided to Myanmar.

Infrastructure Collapse and Ongoing Challenges

Among the major infrastructure collapses is the Inwa Bridge over the Irrawaddy River, which was severely damaged and partially submerged. The bridge had connected the Sagaing and Mandalay regions, two of the hardest-hit areas. Satellite images also show the collapsed control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport.

The Ma Shi Kha Na Pagoda in Sagaing was also destroyed, alongside surrounding buildings. The UN confirmed that an airstrike hit the Sagaing region following the earthquake, as Myanmar’s military government continues its offensive in the ongoing civil conflict.

Amid the devastation, Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government (NUG) has announced a temporary halt to offensive military operations—excluding defensive actions—to assist with earthquake rescue and relief efforts.

Internet Outages and Emergency Health Services

The UN reported that the internet is down in much of Mandalay, hampering communication and coordination of relief efforts. In response, health agencies are deploying mobile surgical and medical teams, along with field hospitals, to provide life-saving medical interventions to earthquake victims.

The Myanmar earthquake marks one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history. With thousands displaced and emergency response teams racing against time to rescue survivors, international assistance remains crucial in aiding Myanmar’s recovery efforts.

As search and rescue operations continue, authorities fear the death toll will climb even higher in the coming days.

