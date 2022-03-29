Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    It is critical to stay hydrated not just to relieve your thirst but also to stay motivated and active throughout the day. It's also worth noting that staying hydrated in the winter is just as vital as it is in the summer.

    If you are trying to lose weight or are diabetic, coconut water is a better option than fruit juice. Coconut water contains less calories and sugars than fruit juice. It also has a high potassium content.

    Buttermilk is another choice if you can handle dairy. Allow the yoghurt to sit for 10 minutes after it has been beaten. Remove and discard the cream as it separates from the water. Only drink the watery buttermilk with curry leaves and fresh coriander.

    Herbal teas that are cool and refreshing are an excellent way to stay hydrated without becoming bored. One can add hibiscus, peppermint, and wild herbs herbal drinks. Brew your non-caffeine herbal tea in a small amount of warm water. Allow it to rest for a few moments. Discard the tea bag and combine it with a glass of chilled water and a few drops of stevia for the most enjoyable method to hydrate yourself without damaging your health.

    If you wish to avoid dehydration, increase your intake of luscious, water-rich fruits. Consume summer fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, grapes, oranges, and others. Begin your day with a dish of fresh fruits. The body will receive several nutrients such as fibre, water, energy, phosphorus, iron, vitamins, and so on. By eating these fruits in the summer, you will stay active and full of energy throughout the day, with no deficiency of water in your body.

    Cucumbers, which contain 90% water, are one of the most hydrating vegetables. Fruit juices are less hydrating than vegetable juices because the natural sugars in fruits might interfere with hydration. Fruit juices also include a concentrated form of sugar. If you like fruit drinks, orange juice is a great choice because it contains a lot of electrolytes. Even beet juice is good for hydration and acts as a natural blood purifier.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Alopecia Areata the hair loss disorder Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from drb

    What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Earth Hour 2022 Here are 5 meaningful ways to spend it gcw

    Earth Hour 2022: Here are 5 meaningful ways to spend it

    Earth Hour 2022 Know history theme significance and more gcw

    Earth Hour 2022: Know history, theme, significance and more

    Recent Stories

    Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned legs in these pics; check out drb

    Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned legs in these pics; check out

    kpop Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022 drb

    Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    football Mesut Ozil Arsenal stint: 4 revelations made by former teammate Nacho Monreal snt

    Mesut Ozil's Arsenal stint: 4 revelations made by former teammate Nacho Monreal

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

    China Solomon Islands deal Australia New Zealand worried Pacific region

    'Dragon' enters Solomon Islands; Why is it making Australia see red?

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon