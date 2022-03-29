5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

It is critical to stay hydrated not just to relieve your thirst but also to stay motivated and active throughout the day. It's also worth noting that staying hydrated in the winter is just as vital as it is in the summer.

If you are trying to lose weight or are diabetic, coconut water is a better option than fruit juice. Coconut water contains less calories and sugars than fruit juice. It also has a high potassium content.

Buttermilk is another choice if you can handle dairy. Allow the yoghurt to sit for 10 minutes after it has been beaten. Remove and discard the cream as it separates from the water. Only drink the watery buttermilk with curry leaves and fresh coriander.

Herbal teas that are cool and refreshing are an excellent way to stay hydrated without becoming bored. One can add hibiscus, peppermint, and wild herbs herbal drinks. Brew your non-caffeine herbal tea in a small amount of warm water. Allow it to rest for a few moments. Discard the tea bag and combine it with a glass of chilled water and a few drops of stevia for the most enjoyable method to hydrate yourself without damaging your health.

If you wish to avoid dehydration, increase your intake of luscious, water-rich fruits. Consume summer fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, grapes, oranges, and others. Begin your day with a dish of fresh fruits. The body will receive several nutrients such as fibre, water, energy, phosphorus, iron, vitamins, and so on. By eating these fruits in the summer, you will stay active and full of energy throughout the day, with no deficiency of water in your body.