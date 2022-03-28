Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 unhealthy drinks that can halt your weight loss journey

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    People who are trying to lose weight frequently choose liquid foods to solid foods. There is a widespread misperception that drinks do not contribute to weight gain. Beverages with a high sugar and calorie content might bring your diet to a halt despite your best efforts.

    Milkshakes are prepared using milk, sugar, ice cream, and flavourings. While fruit shakes like banana or strawberry are a little healthier, other flavours like vanilla and chocolate are a no-no when trying to lose weight. Fat and calories can be found in milk, sugar, ice cream, and chocolate. Milkshakes are high in calories and might contribute to weight gain if taken on a regular basis.

    soda

    Aerated beverages or sodas are nothing more than sugar and calories. These beverages may delight your taste buds and provide energy, but their high sugar content contributes to weight gain. They also have a high acidic content, which produces acidity and interferes with digestion.

    Alcohol has a number of detrimental effects on the body, one of which is that it slows the body's fat-burning mechanism. Alcohol might also make you feel hungry all the time, causing you to consume more than your body requires. One of the reasons why alcohol slows down the metabolic system is because of this.

    No matter how much the brand promises to be healthy, processed beverages, including juices, are not good. Fruit juices are made with extra preservatives and flavour enhancers, making them inappropriate for weight reduction.

    Artificial colours, tastes, and sweeteners are common in energy drinks. Don't believe the marketing hype – anything filled with chemicals will not enhance your body's wellness. Sucrose – simple sugar — is frequently one of the key constituents in these drinks, making them no healthier than a soda.

