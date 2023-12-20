Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Niagara falls to Banff: 7 places to visit in Canada this New Year

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Welcome to Canada, where diverse landscapes meet rich cultural tapestries. From the majestic Niagara Falls to the snow-capped peaks of Banff, and the historic charm of Québec City, every corner tells a unique story. Join us in celebrating the New Year amidst breathtaking scenery and vibrant festivities

    Niagara Falls, Ontario- Ring in the New Year with the breathtaking Niagara Falls as a backdrop. The city hosts a spectacular fireworks display, and many hotels and restaurants offer special New Year's Eve packages

    Banff, Alberta- Experience a winter wonderland in the Canadian Rockies. Banff is known for its stunning landscapes, and during the New Year, you can enjoy outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. The Banff Springs Hotel often hosts elegant New Year's Eve events

    Québec City, Québec- Explore the charming streets of Old Québec and immerse yourself in the city's rich history and culture. Québec City hosts festive events, including outdoor concerts, light displays, and a grand New Year's Eve celebration at Grande Allée

    Vancouver, British Columbia- Head to Vancouver for a vibrant urban New Year's celebration. The city hosts fireworks over Coal Harbour, and you can enjoy festivities in areas like Canada Place and Robson Square. Many restaurants and bars also have special New Year's events

    Montreal, Québec- Montreal is known for its lively nightlife and cultural scene. The Old Port area is a popular spot for New Year's celebrations, featuring fireworks, live music, and a festive atmosphere. Explore the city's diverse neighborhoods and enjoy the culinary scene

    Whistler, British Columbia- If you're a fan of winter sports, Whistler is an ideal destination. Enjoy skiing or snowboarding during the day and join the lively New Year's celebrations in the village at night. Many restaurants and bars offer special menus and events

    Ottawa, Ontario- Canada's capital, Ottawa, hosts various events and activities during the New Year. Parliament Hill is a central hub for celebrations, featuring live performances, fireworks, and the iconic countdown to midnight. Skate on the famous Rideau Canal if it's frozen, and enjoy the festive atmosphere

