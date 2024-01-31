Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mushroom to Kale: 7 Zinc-packed vegetables for good health

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Explore the zinc-rich world of vegetables, vital for immune support, wound healing, and DNA synthesis. From spinach to mushrooms, kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, and peas, discover plant-based sources that contribute to overall well-being

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Explore the zinc-rich world of vegetables, vital for immune support, wound healing, and DNA synthesis. From spinach to mushrooms, kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, and peas, discover plant-based sources that contribute to overall well-being

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Spinach: Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that contains a moderate amount of zinc. It is also rich in other nutrients such as iron and vitamin K

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Mushrooms: Certain varieties of mushrooms, such as shiitake and white button mushrooms, contain zinc. They are a good option for those looking to increase zinc intake through plant-based sources

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Brussels Sprouts: Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables that contain a modest amount of zinc. They are also high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Broccoli: Broccoli is another cruciferous vegetable that contains zinc. It is known for its various health benefits and is a versatile ingredient in many recipes

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Asparagus: Asparagus is a nutritious vegetable that contains some zinc. It is also a good source of folate, vitamin K, and fiber

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Peas: Peas, whether fresh or frozen, are a good source of zinc. They are also rich in protein, fiber, and various vitamins

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Kale: Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green that provides not only zinc but also a host of other vitamins and minerals. It can be incorporated into salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes

