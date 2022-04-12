5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat

Nothing takes you down like dehydration during the hot summer months, and the best way to battle the heat is to drink enough of water. It not only helps to restore strength and preserve excellent health, but it also improves mood. While water is a terrific summer companion, here are some unique mocktail recipes that you can make with basic components you already have at home.

Watermelon mint cooler Watermelon is everyone's favourite, and this drink, with its minty refreshing freshness and a burst of sweet watermelon flavour, will be too. Ingredients: Watermelon, sliced into bits; one-third cup fresh lime juice 30 mL simple syrup (made with coconut, cane, or raw brown sugar); garnished with mint leaves How to make?: In a food processor or high-speed blender, puree the watermelon pieces until smooth. Pour the pureed watermelon into a large pitcher, then whisk in the lime juice and muddled mint leaves. agitate strongly; Taste and adjust the amount of simple syrup to taste, up to half a cup, depending on the sweetness of your watermelon. Stir once more; Pour into an ice-filled glass.

Mango Mint drink This perfect blend of mint and mango juice will become your go-to drink this summer. Ingredients: 1 ripe mango, peeled and cubed; 1/4 cup mint leaves; 4 tbsp sugar or sweetener; soda; ice How to make?: In a blender, combine the mango, mint, and sugar to form a smooth puree. In a glass, combine 2 tbsp purée; Pour in the soda and ice; Serve garnished with mint leaves. Also Read | Sesame oil: Natural SPF, stress buster and more, amazing benefits of this unpopular oil

Virgin Mojito How can one forget the well-known Virgin Mojito? This drink is a traditional blend of lime juice, fresh mint, and a hint of spice. It's the cocktail that can't possibly go wrong. Ingredients: 50 gm lemon chunks, 10 mL lemon juice, 20g mint leaves, 10 mL Sprite, 20 mL soda How to make?: Crush the ice, add the mint leaves, lemon pieces, and white sugar/stevia to taste; add lemon juice, crushed ice, and sprite to a mixing bowl. Garnish with mint and lemon slices if desired.

Cranberry Punch With this bohemian brew, you may add an unusual and flavorful touch to your nights. Ingredients: Cranberry juice (4 cups); lemonade (2 cups); ginger ale (2 cups); fresh cranberries and mint leaves for garnish How to make?: In a glass dispenser, combine the cranberry juice and lemonade. Allow it to cool; Add the ginger ale and mix well. Float cranberries and lemonade pieces in punch and serve with ice cubes. Garnish with parsley and serve chilled. Also Read | Mango face masks: Incredible home remedies that can do wonders to your skin

