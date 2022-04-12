Mango face masks: Incredible home remedies that can do wonders to your skin

This fruit is a power hub of multiple vitamins like C, K and B 6; minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus; and other nutrients like fibre, carbohydrates and protein.

Versatile in nature, mangoes can be used to make many interesting dishes, desserts and drinks, including sweet spicy chutneys, pickles, ice-cream, fruit yoghurts, et al. There is another question that pops up in our mind: should mangoes be soaked and eaten? The answer is, yes! Due to the warmth of nature, mangoes should be soaked for at least half an hour and then washed again before we eat them.

It's a misconception that mangoes are bad for our health in summers; on the contrary, this humble fruit is full of vitamins and minerals that are not only good for our body but also amazing for our skin. Loaded with vitamin A, mangoes are great for healthy vision, skin, bones and other tissues in the body. But, that’s not it.



This fruit is a power hub of multiple vitamins like C, K and B 6; minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus; and other nutrients like fibre, carbohydrates and protein. The antioxidant present in mangoes, beta carotene, helps fight free radicals that cause heart diseases. With so many health benefiting properties in mango, did you know that mangoes are also great for our skin?

Yes, that;s right! Mango is loaded with antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects on our skin. Moreover, mango prevents collagen damage. Collagen is a protein that keeps our skin elastic and prevents the signs of aging. The fruit is known to prevent a wide range of bacterial, fungal and microbial attacks on our skin, which is great for monsoon.

Mango Mask:

Ingredients: Pulp of half a mango, 1 tsp honey, 2 tsp whole-wheat flour

Method: Mix the above ingredients and apply all over face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes and then scrub it in a gentle circulating motion. Wash off with cold water.

Mango Blemish free mask:

Ingredients: Take a quarter cup of dried mango peel powder, 3 tsp aloe vera gel, a few drops of lemon juice, 2 tbsp milk powder

Method: Mix all the ingredients well and apply to cleaned skin. Leave on for 10 minutes and wash off. Not only will it make your skin fairer, but will also treat blemishes and dark spots.