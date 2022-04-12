Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mango face masks: Incredible home remedies that can do wonders to your skin

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    This fruit is a power hub of multiple vitamins like C, K and B 6; minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus; and other nutrients like fibre, carbohydrates and protein.

    Versatile in nature, mangoes can be used to make many interesting dishes, desserts and drinks, including sweet spicy chutneys, pickles, ice-cream, fruit yoghurts, et al. There is another question that pops up in our mind: should mangoes be soaked and eaten? The answer is, yes! Due to the warmth of nature, mangoes should be soaked for at least half an hour and then washed again before we eat them.

    It's a misconception that mangoes are bad for our health in summers; on the contrary, this humble fruit is full of vitamins and minerals that are not only good for our body but also amazing for our skin. Loaded with vitamin A, mangoes are great for healthy vision, skin, bones and other tissues in the body. But, that’s not it.
     

    This fruit is a power hub of multiple vitamins like C, K and B 6; minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus; and other nutrients like fibre, carbohydrates and protein. The antioxidant present in mangoes, beta carotene, helps fight free radicals that cause heart diseases. With so many health benefiting properties in mango, did you know that mangoes are also great for our skin?

    Yes, that;s right! Mango is loaded with antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects on our skin. Moreover, mango prevents collagen damage. Collagen is a protein that keeps our skin elastic and prevents the signs of aging. The fruit is known to prevent a wide range of bacterial, fungal and microbial attacks on our skin, which is great for monsoon.

    Mango Mask:
    Ingredients: Pulp of half a mango, 1 tsp honey, 2 tsp whole-wheat flour
    Method: Mix the above ingredients and apply all over face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes and then scrub it in a gentle circulating motion. Wash off with cold water.

    Mango Blemish free mask:
    Ingredients: Take a quarter cup of dried mango peel powder, 3 tsp aloe vera gel, a few drops of lemon juice, 2 tbsp milk powder
    Method: Mix all the ingredients well and apply to cleaned skin. Leave on for 10 minutes and wash off. Not only will it make your skin fairer, but will also treat blemishes and dark spots.

    Mango Sunburn lotion:
    Ingredients: 2 tsp mango pulp, 2 tsp aloe vera gel, 1 tsp yoghurt, 1 tsp honey
    Method: Whip all the ingredients well together with a beater and store in an airtight container in the fridge. Whenever you are coming from outdoors, massage this lotion all over your face. Not only will it soothe sunburn, but will also help lighten tan on the skin.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes RBA

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation - adt

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here -adt

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I look to make an impact in every match I play - Delhi Capitals DC Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: I look to make an impact in every match I play - DC's Shardul Thakur

    Apple working on gaming controller Here s what new patents suggest gcw

    Apple working on gaming controller? Here's what new patents suggest

    Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Caught on Cam: bus topples on Pune-Ahmednagar highway, one dead, 25 injured - gps

    Caught on Cam: bus topples on Pune-Ahmednagar highway, one dead, 25 injured

    Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27 Check expected price features and more gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Recent Videos

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon