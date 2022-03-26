Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for fashion designer Punit at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor oozes hotness like no other. Whether it is a bikini, a strappy dress, an evening cocktail gown or a bridal outfit, Janhvi looks beautiful in every outfit that she wears. The same was visible on the ramp of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week when the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress walked the ramp for fashion designer Punit Balana. Donning his latest ‘Lakshmi’ collection, the showstopper for the Satuday’s show, Janhvi, won a million hearts in bridal lehenga with a backless choli that she wore.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Punit Balana’s collection reflected immense respect and penchant for the Indian Culture. The elements of his collection became livelier when Janhvi Kapoor donned it.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of Photographs on her social media on Saturday where she was seen in a slew of ethnic ensembles of Punit Balana that have been presented with modern twists.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The rustic red lehenga that Janhvi Kapoor came with subtle golden work. The nack and back of the choli came with tie-ups. While the work is not too heavy, it does give the perfect bridal vide, which is why it can be a perfect traditional attire for a summer wedding.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor three-piece red lehenga was clearly the winner of the collection. The V cut of the cropped top or the lehenga reflected upon the contemporary touch that Punit Balana has added to his collection. The doris attached at the back and the sequence and mirror work on the ensemble made up for the traditional factors.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    This white lehenga-choli attire that Janhvi Kapoor wore is a perfect example of how to make the right balance between subtle and heavy.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Punit Balana’s collection had a very summery vibe to it. The collection that Janhvi Kappor wore had rustic red and white with floral print which adds to the vibe.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Another lehenga that Janhvi Kapoor wore for Punit Balana, comes in big floral prints. The odhni or dupatta that came along with the lehenga-choli is plain white in colour with thick golden border that appears to have zardozi work.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    As for Punit Balana’s rest of collection, it comprises of traditional attire such as lightweight sarees, shararas and lehengas. All these were weaved in mostly silk fabric and had stunning embroidery work.

