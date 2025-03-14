Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe
Mutton Biryani is a cherished dish during Ramadan, known for its rich flavor and nutritional value. Here’s a simple and delicious recipe to prepare this festive favorite.
Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani Recipe: The holy month of Ramadan is a time of devotion, self-restraint, and togetherness. As the sun sets, families gather for Iftar, breaking their fast with delicious and nourishing dishes. One such dish that elevates the joy of Iftar is Mutton Biryani—a flavorful and aromatic delicacy that not only satisfies the taste buds but also provides essential energy after a long day of fasting. Prepare this special biryani for your loved ones and make your Ramadan even more memorable.
Ingredients for Mutton Biryani
Main Ingredients:
Mutton – 500 grams
Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked)
Curd – ½ cup
Onion – 2 large (finely chopped)
Tomato – 2 medium (chopped)
Ginger-garlic paste – 2 tbsp
Green chilies – 3-4 (finely chopped)
Mint leaves – ½ cup
Coriander leaves – ½ cup
Spices & Seasoning:
Bay leaf – 2
Black cardamom – 2
Green cardamom – 4
Cloves – 5-6
Cinnamon stick – 1 piece
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Red chili powder – 1 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tsp
Garam masala – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Ghee or oil – 4 tbsp
How to Make Mutton Biryani
Step 1: Marinate the Mutton
Take mutton in a bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and a little salt. Mix well and marinate for at least 1-2 hours to allow the flavors to blend into the meat.
Step 2: Cook the Rice
Boil water in a large pot and add bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds, and a little salt. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, add the soaked rice and cook until it is 70% done. Drain and set aside.
Step 3: Prepare the Masala
Heat ghee or oil in a large pan. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, green chilies, mint, and coriander leaves. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Now, add the marinated mutton and cook on low flame until the meat is tender and well-coated with the masala.
Step 4: Layer & Dum Cooking
Once the mutton is fully cooked, layer the half-cooked rice over it. Drizzle some ghee, sprinkle fried onions, and pour saffron-infused milk for added aroma. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low flame (Dum method) for 20-25 minutes.
Step 5: Serve & Enjoy
Your delicious Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani is ready! Serve hot with raita, salad, and pickles. The rich aroma and irresistible taste will make your Iftar even more special.
Enjoy the divine flavors of this biryani and cherish the moments with your loved ones this Ramadan!