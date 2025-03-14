Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Read Full Article

Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani Recipe: The holy month of Ramadan is a time of devotion, self-restraint, and togetherness. As the sun sets, families gather for Iftar, breaking their fast with delicious and nourishing dishes. One such dish that elevates the joy of Iftar is Mutton Biryani—a flavorful and aromatic delicacy that not only satisfies the taste buds but also provides essential energy after a long day of fasting. Prepare this special biryani for your loved ones and make your Ramadan even more memorable.

Ingredients for Mutton Biryani

Main Ingredients:

Mutton – 500 grams

Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked)

Curd – ½ cup

Onion – 2 large (finely chopped)

Tomato – 2 medium (chopped)

Ginger-garlic paste – 2 tbsp

Green chilies – 3-4 (finely chopped)

Mint leaves – ½ cup

Coriander leaves – ½ cup

Spices & Seasoning:

Bay leaf – 2

Black cardamom – 2

Green cardamom – 4

Cloves – 5-6

Cinnamon stick – 1 piece

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Red chili powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Ghee or oil – 4 tbsp

How to Make Mutton Biryani

Step 1: Marinate the Mutton

Take mutton in a bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and a little salt. Mix well and marinate for at least 1-2 hours to allow the flavors to blend into the meat.

Step 2: Cook the Rice

Boil water in a large pot and add bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds, and a little salt. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, add the soaked rice and cook until it is 70% done. Drain and set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the Masala

Heat ghee or oil in a large pan. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, green chilies, mint, and coriander leaves. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Now, add the marinated mutton and cook on low flame until the meat is tender and well-coated with the masala.

Step 4: Layer & Dum Cooking

Once the mutton is fully cooked, layer the half-cooked rice over it. Drizzle some ghee, sprinkle fried onions, and pour saffron-infused milk for added aroma. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low flame (Dum method) for 20-25 minutes.

Step 5: Serve & Enjoy

Your delicious Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani is ready! Serve hot with raita, salad, and pickles. The rich aroma and irresistible taste will make your Iftar even more special.

Enjoy the divine flavors of this biryani and cherish the moments with your loved ones this Ramadan!

Latest Videos