Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Mutton Biryani is a cherished dish during Ramadan, known for its rich flavor and nutritional value. Here’s a simple and delicious recipe to prepare this festive favorite.

Delicious Mutton Biryani Recipe for Ramadan Iftar Celebrations snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani Recipe: The holy month of Ramadan is a time of devotion, self-restraint, and togetherness. As the sun sets, families gather for Iftar, breaking their fast with delicious and nourishing dishes. One such dish that elevates the joy of Iftar is Mutton Biryani—a flavorful and aromatic delicacy that not only satisfies the taste buds but also provides essential energy after a long day of fasting. Prepare this special biryani for your loved ones and make your Ramadan even more memorable.

Ingredients for Mutton Biryani

Main Ingredients:

Mutton – 500 grams

Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked)

Curd – ½ cup

Onion – 2 large (finely chopped)

Tomato – 2 medium (chopped)

Ginger-garlic paste – 2 tbsp

Green chilies – 3-4 (finely chopped)

Mint leaves – ½ cup

Coriander leaves – ½ cup

Spices & Seasoning:

Bay leaf – 2

Black cardamom – 2

Green cardamom – 4

Cloves – 5-6

Cinnamon stick – 1 piece

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Red chili powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Ghee or oil – 4 tbsp

How to Make Mutton Biryani

Step 1: Marinate the Mutton

Take mutton in a bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and a little salt. Mix well and marinate for at least 1-2 hours to allow the flavors to blend into the meat.

Step 2: Cook the Rice

Boil water in a large pot and add bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds, and a little salt. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, add the soaked rice and cook until it is 70% done. Drain and set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the Masala

Heat ghee or oil in a large pan. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, green chilies, mint, and coriander leaves. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Now, add the marinated mutton and cook on low flame until the meat is tender and well-coated with the masala.

Step 4: Layer & Dum Cooking

Once the mutton is fully cooked, layer the half-cooked rice over it. Drizzle some ghee, sprinkle fried onions, and pour saffron-infused milk for added aroma. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low flame (Dum method) for 20-25 minutes.

Step 5: Serve & Enjoy

Your delicious Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani is ready! Serve hot with raita, salad, and pickles. The rich aroma and irresistible taste will make your Iftar even more special.

Enjoy the divine flavors of this biryani and cherish the moments with your loved ones this Ramadan!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weight loss of 34 kg in 6 months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine, and more MEG

Weight loss of 34 kg in 6 months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine, and more

Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor ddr

BREAKING: Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor

World Kidney Day 2025: What does your urine reveal about your health; know what is Urinalysis RBA

World Kidney Day 2025: What does your urine reveal about your health; know what is Urinalysis

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more MEG

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets MEG

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets

Recent Stories

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men ddr

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation dmn

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH) snt

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

Geeta Kapur Inspired Lightweight Georgette Sarees for Mothers SRI

Geeta Kapur Inspired Georgette Sarees for a Youthful Look

Recent Videos

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

Video Icon