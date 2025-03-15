Karnataka approves 4 per cent tender quota for Muslim contractors after amending KTPP Act

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act which aims to provide four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors, official sources said. The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and it was decided that the amendment will be done after tabling the KTPP act in the ongoing assembly session, the official sources added.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session likely on Monday.

How will be the reservations provided in procurement of goods and services?

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B, while presenting the Karnataka government's Budget. Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims.

Karnataka Cabinet approves e-Khata in rural areas

At the same time, the government has given good news to those who are expecting e-Khata. The Cabinet has agreed to give e-Khata in rural areas that has been approved by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj obedience. If this obedience is approved, the rural revenue projects and the households in the village station will be equipped, it added.

The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission's reform measures have been discussed at the Cabinet meeting as the KPSC has increased.

In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to the formation of a separate committee for the reform of the Lokasewa Commission. The cabinet also consulted on the maintenance of the committee's recommendations.

