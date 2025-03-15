Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth: Income, assets, properties, and more

Read Full Article

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular star couples in Bollywood. They had a tremendous fan base and undeniably amazing years in the industry with numerous hits and fame. They have not only made a mark with their stellar performances but also created significant wealth. Their combined net worth made them one of the richest couples in the industry. Let's look at their income sources, assets, properties, and more.

Alia Bhatt's Net Worth

Alia Bhatt's estimated net worth is ₹550 crore. Her major sources of income are her successful film career, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures and investments.

She charges around ₹10 to 20 crore per film as a lead actress. Her films make significant business at the box office.

She endorses various brands like Gucci and L'Oréal Paris, as well as Indian brands like MakeMyTrip, Cadbury, and others.

She owns a clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma, which became a ₹150 crore business in a year.

Ranbir Kapoor's Net Worth

Ranbir Kapoor's net worth is estimated at ₹345 crore. His major income sources include his film career, brand endorsements, and investments in various businesses and start-ups.

He charges about a whopping amount of ₹50 crore per film and earns a share of the profits from the films that he invests in.

Additionally, he has invested in the music streaming service Saavn and co-owns the Mumbai City FC football team.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a combined net worth of approximately ₹895 crore, which is close to ₹1000 crore. Their financial success is a result of their hard work, talent, and smart investments.

Income Sources

Film Career: Both Alia and Ranbir have delivered numerous box office hits, contributing significantly to their wealth.

Brand Endorsements: They endorse several major brands, earning substantial fees for their promotional work.

Entrepreneurial Ventures: Alia's clothing brand and Ranbir's investments in music and sports add to their income.

Properties

Mumbai Residences: Ranbir and Alia own luxurious properties in Mumbai, including a ₹35 crore house in Pali Hill where they got married and lived for 5 years before marriage.

Pune Apartment: Ranbir owns a ₹13 crore worth luxurious apartment in Pune's Trump Towers.

Assets

Luxury Cars: Ranbir's impressive car collection includes a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi R8, and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Watches and Sneakers: Ranbir's collection features luxury brands like Hublot, Richard Mille, and Rolex, along with high-end sneakers.

