Virat Kohli has debuted a fresh new look just in time for IPL 2025. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared the cricketer’s latest hairstyle on Instagram, calling it 'The G.O.A.T Energy! Looking razor sharp.' Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, 'He doesn’t have an aura. He’s the aura himself!' Another fan compared it to his iconic 2018 prime look, sparking excitement for the upcoming season.