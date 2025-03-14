Weight loss of 34 kg in 6 months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine, and more

Read Full Article

A 26-year-old Indian named Shubhasish Padhi proved that with proper vision and determination, weight loss can be quick along with the proper diet. While most of the people rely on diet and forget about the other factors, his journey is a reminder to them.

This man documented his weight loss journey from 104 kgs to 71 kgs in six months. He said, ''There were days where I ate a lot or missed the gym, but do not beat yourself up too much and just get right back on track. It's a mind game'.'' He revealed that he also had setbacks like everyone, but what pushed him was his determination to lose the weight, and he always went back on the track.

Weight loss diet journey:

Reduce calorie intake:

The first and foremost goal is to reduce the calorie intake. For this, he cut all the sugary drinks that contribute to excess calories. He relied on only water to stay in the limit of calories to be consumed. He also decided not to take alcohol to avoid intentional setbacks in his weight loss journey.

Balanced diet:

We all eat three big meals a day, but what we eat in those meals matters. To manage the calories, he cut down on excessive carbs and replaced them with fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods.

Workout:

Another crucial part of his weight loss journey is the workout. He was dedicated to the proper weight loss workout plan with weight training four to five times a week. He also made sure that he walked 12000 steps every day in addition to his workout, and this also helped well in weight loss.

Consistency is the key:

Weight loss can't be overnight; there is a lot of effort, dedication, and consistency to lose weight. He also advised, ''You won't see the results overnight, so always remember your end goal and why you are doing this. Never give up'. He left this reminder for everyone who gets frustrated with the process and quits in the middle.

Sleep:

He also highlighted the importance of sufficient sleep every night, which is around 7 to 8 hours of proper sleep. This sleep is necessary for muscle recovery, hormonal balance, and many other functions in the body.

ALSO READ: 8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Sample Diet Plan

Breakfast: For breakfast, he used to choose any of the options, like protein shakes to idlis or paneer dosa, keeping it nutritious.

Lunch: He takes protein-rich foods like grilled chicken with rice, salads, or chapati with paneer for lunch.

Snacks: He didn't go for junk and instead chose roasted makhana, egg whites, or sattu shakes that can handle cravings well.

Dinner: Dinner is a lighter choice of meal, like chicken salad or roti with chole, packed with protein and fiber.

Bedtime: A glass of turmeric milk promoted digestion and sleep.

ALSO READ: 9 tips to overcome sugar cravings for overall well being

Latest Videos