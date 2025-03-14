Holi cleanup: 5 ways to safely get rid of colours from your smartphone and other devices

Holi's vibrant colors can harm electronics. This guide provides safe cleaning techniques for smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds exposed to Holi colors, including using microfiber cloths, isopropyl alcohol, and the rice bag trick.

Holi cleanup: 5 ways to safely get rid of colours from your smartphone and other devices gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

While Holi is a season of happiness, vivid hues, and festivities, it may also be dangerous for your smartwatches, smartphones, and other electrical devices. Long-term harm can result from colors, water, and even gulal (dry powder) seeping into the cracks of the device. Don't freak out if your gadget has been exposed to Holi colors. Use these five safe cleaning techniques to keep your devices safe.

1. Dry the Holi colour with a microfiber towel.

Do not wipe your smartphone or smartwatch with your hands or a normal cloth if it contains dried Holi powder. Rather: Wipe the surface lightly with a soft microfiber cloth; Powder may be removed from small spaces, such as speaker grills or charging ports, using an air blower or a soft-bristle brush.
When dealing with dry color stains, avoid using water as this might drive the powder deeper into the device.

2. Isopropyl alcohol for colour stains that are difficult to remove

Isopropyl alcohol, which may be purchased at pharmacies, might be useful if dry cleaning is insufficient and Holi colors have left stains: Using a microfiber cloth, apply a few drops of 70% isopropyl alcohol; To get rid of the color, gently touch the parts that are discolored; and Before turning the gadget on, let it air dry fully.

Don't drench your gadget in any liquid; instead, just moisten the towel.

3. For buttons and ports, use a dry toothpick.

Holi colours frequently become stuck in buttons, speakers, or charging connections. To clean them, follow these steps:

  • Carefully remove any stuck color particles with a dry wooden toothpick.
  • To prevent scratches, wrap the toothpick in thin cotton for added accuracy.
  • Powder may be removed without putting anything inside by using a soft brush or a can of compressed air.
  • Metal tools and water should never be used together since they might harm internal parts.

4. Baby wipes for smartwatches and earbuds

Baby wipes provide a mild cleaning solution if the colors of Holi have discolored your smartwatch or wireless earbuds:

  • Gently massage the surface with a gentle baby wipe.
  • After that, pat it dry with a gentle cotton cloth.
  • You can use a moist towel in its place if your gadget is IP68 (water-resistant).
  • Even if your smartwatch or earphones are water-resistant, don't submerge them in water.

5. Rice bag trick for water-damaged gadgets

The rice approach might be useful if your wristwatch or smartphone unintentionally got wet during the Holi festivities:

  • To avoid short circuits, turn the gadget off right away.
  • To allow it to absorb moisture, place it in a bag of raw rice for at least 24 to 48 hours.
  • An option is to utilize silica gel packets, which are frequently available in shoeboxes.
  • Avoid drying your gadget in the sun or with a hair drier since the heat might harm internal components.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moto G45 to Realme C63: Check out March's top 10 best 5G phones under Rs 10,000 gcw

Moto G45 to Realme C63: Check out March's top 10 best 5G phones under Rs 10,000

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Which high-end smartphone is worth your money? gcw

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Which high-end smartphone is worth your money?

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy? gcw

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy?

Google Pixel 8a price slashed ahead of Pixel 9a launch check out amazing Flipkart offer on Holi 2025 gcw

Google Pixel 8a price SLASHED ahead of Pixel 9a launch | Check out amazing Flipkart offer on Holi 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple to ditch titanium frame with aluminum one? gcw

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple to ditch titanium frame and opt aluminum one?

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 HRD

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu? dmn

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu?

England first 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces snt

England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon