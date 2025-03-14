Holi cleanup: 5 ways to safely get rid of colours from your smartphone and other devices

Read Full Article

While Holi is a season of happiness, vivid hues, and festivities, it may also be dangerous for your smartwatches, smartphones, and other electrical devices. Long-term harm can result from colors, water, and even gulal (dry powder) seeping into the cracks of the device. Don't freak out if your gadget has been exposed to Holi colors. Use these five safe cleaning techniques to keep your devices safe.

1. Dry the Holi colour with a microfiber towel.

Do not wipe your smartphone or smartwatch with your hands or a normal cloth if it contains dried Holi powder. Rather: Wipe the surface lightly with a soft microfiber cloth; Powder may be removed from small spaces, such as speaker grills or charging ports, using an air blower or a soft-bristle brush.

When dealing with dry color stains, avoid using water as this might drive the powder deeper into the device.

2. Isopropyl alcohol for colour stains that are difficult to remove

Isopropyl alcohol, which may be purchased at pharmacies, might be useful if dry cleaning is insufficient and Holi colors have left stains: Using a microfiber cloth, apply a few drops of 70% isopropyl alcohol; To get rid of the color, gently touch the parts that are discolored; and Before turning the gadget on, let it air dry fully.

Don't drench your gadget in any liquid; instead, just moisten the towel.

3. For buttons and ports, use a dry toothpick.

Holi colours frequently become stuck in buttons, speakers, or charging connections. To clean them, follow these steps:

Carefully remove any stuck color particles with a dry wooden toothpick.

To prevent scratches, wrap the toothpick in thin cotton for added accuracy.

Powder may be removed without putting anything inside by using a soft brush or a can of compressed air.

Metal tools and water should never be used together since they might harm internal parts.

4. Baby wipes for smartwatches and earbuds

Baby wipes provide a mild cleaning solution if the colors of Holi have discolored your smartwatch or wireless earbuds:

Gently massage the surface with a gentle baby wipe.

After that, pat it dry with a gentle cotton cloth.

You can use a moist towel in its place if your gadget is IP68 (water-resistant).

Even if your smartwatch or earphones are water-resistant, don't submerge them in water.

5. Rice bag trick for water-damaged gadgets

The rice approach might be useful if your wristwatch or smartphone unintentionally got wet during the Holi festivities:

To avoid short circuits, turn the gadget off right away.

To allow it to absorb moisture, place it in a bag of raw rice for at least 24 to 48 hours.

An option is to utilize silica gel packets, which are frequently available in shoeboxes.

Avoid drying your gadget in the sun or with a hair drier since the heat might harm internal components.

