Consumer rights and responsibilities in India: Protect yourself from unfair practices

Read Full Article

Consumer rights protect life and property. Consumers have the right to know about the quality, quantity, and price of goods and services, and to resolve complaints. Let's explore the full details now..

You have the right to be protected from the marketing of goods and services that are hazardous to life and property. Purchased goods and services should meet not only short-term but also long-term needs. Before buying a product, consumers should ask questions about the product's quality, manufacturing, and warranty. Check if the item you are buying has quality marks like ISI or AGMARK, and consider whether to buy it or not. These are the basic rights of every consumer.

How to register a trademark in India? Know process, rules and requirements

Right to Choose:

Consumers have the right to ensure quality and service at a fair price. This right also applies to basic goods and services. When various goods are available at competitive prices, the choice of what to choose should be the consumer's. Consumers have the full right to fully utilize this opportunity in a competitive market.

Right to Information:

To protect consumers by preventing unfair trade practices, the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard, and price of goods must be marketed without any concealment. The consumer also has the right to ask and know. A consumer may ask a business to obtain all information about a product or service before purchasing it. This helps to act wisely and responsibly, avoiding market competition before buying goods. Consumers can protect themselves from market sales pressures.

Right to be Heard:

Consumer interests are to get proper consideration from the relevant people. The right to allow consumers to voice their opinions, complaints, and grievances in appropriate forums.

Right to Seek Redressal:

Refers to the right to be compensated against unfair trade practices or dishonest exploitation of consumers. It also includes the right to fairly resolve genuine consumer complaints. Consumers can complain about the problems they face. The organization will reimburse the damages incurred.

In the current changing market context, there is no direct relationship between the producer and the end consumer. Defects after purchase must be addressed through a robust solution method. For this, consumer dispute resolution bodies (called consumer forums or consumer courts) have been established under the law at the district, state, and national levels to easily report consumer complaints.

* District Commissions have jurisdiction to receive complaints where the value of goods or services does not exceed Rs 50 lakh.

* State Commissions are empowered to receive complaints where the value of goods or services exceeds Rs 50 lakh but does not exceed Rs 2 crore.

* The National Commission is empowered to receive complaints relating to goods or services worth more than Rs 2 crore.

Once the complaint is heard and the organization determines that it has made a mistake, the Consumer Forum may order the organization to take the following actions:

* They may be told to correct the defects in the product as they said.

* The defect or error must be corrected free of charge

* Fully refund the price to replace the products with the same or superior product

* Providing compensation for losses / expenses / inconveniences

* Completely withdraw product sales

* An order may be issued to stop or prevent any unfair trade practice or restricted trade practice from being done again.

Consumer Protection Act:

This Act was introduced to protect the interests of consumers, to resolve consumer problems and to set up the concerned authorities. It is referred to as the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1986.. Provides for the establishment of consumer councils and other authorities to resolve consumer problems and matters related thereto.

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1986.. Seeks to promote and protect the interests of consumers against defects and deficiencies in goods or services. It also seeks to protect consumer rights against unfair or misleading practices.

Ask yourself these questions:

* Have you faced any problems as a consumer?

* Have you ever complained when such a problem occurred?

* Did you know that a consumer group can help protect your interests?

* Are you being critically vigilant?

* Are you ready to be more vigilant and question the prices, quantity, and quality of the goods purchased and the services used?

Fair Deal: As a consumer, you must ensure that you get a fair deal. Remember that you are likely to be cheated if you are careless.

That Responsibility is Yours: As a consumer, you have a responsibility to raise your voice against fraud. Fighting collectively and increasing strength and influence to promote and protect consumer interest is essential.

Sustainable Consumption: It is necessary to know the impact of your consumption on others, especially those from backward or disenfranchised sections. It is also necessary to consume based on needs. We need to know and understand the environmental impacts of our consumption. We must recognize our individual and social responsibility to conserve natural resources and protect the earth for future generations.

Consumer Rights vs Responsibilities:

1) Right to be Heard:

Have you been provided with the contact details of the system for resolving consumer complaints? You must ensure whether these details are available or not. Stop buying products from an organization that does not provide details of authorities to resolve consumer complaints.

2) Grievance Redressal:

* It should be remembered that ignoring the loss caused by purchasing defective goods and services and not complaining is encouraging corrupt businessmen. You can complain even if there is a small loss. If you are not satisfied with the quality of the product or service, the consumer must register a complaint. You need to know the rules to ensure that the quality distribution system is improved.

3) Right to Safety:

* When buying goods or services, the consumer must look for a standard quality mark such as ISI, Hallmark, Agmark, ISO, FSSAI.

* Do not buy any fake or dangerous items

4) Consumer Education Right / Right to Information

* Do not blindly believe advertisements. You need to see market conditions and opinions. Similarly, if the products and services of the organizations are of poor quality, it should be informed immediately.

* Consumers should consider it their responsibility to get complete information such as quality, quantity, use, and price of the product or service.

5) Right to Choose:

* If you want to buy something, you need to know the complete information about it.

* Compare the details, suggestions, competition, and fair prices of goods and services before purchasing.

* Buy only after thoroughly reading the reviews of products/services.

Also read: Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today

Latest Videos