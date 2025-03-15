Gauri Spratt fell in love with Aamir Khan for THIS reason; Check here

Read Full Gallery

Gauri Spratt reveals why she fell in love with '3 Idiots' actor Aamir Khan. The duo revealed that they had known each other for 25 years but reconnected only recently

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during his pre-birthday celebration, revealing that their relationship had blossomed over time. The two had first met 25 years ago but lost touch, only to reconnect two years ago. Aamir shared that he had been seeking someone who brought him peace, and when they met again, he knew she was the one

Gauri’s Preferences and Their Bond

Gauri mentioned that she had been looking for someone who was kind, caring, and a gentleman, which ultimately drew her to Aamir. In a light-hearted moment, Aamir humorously remarked that despite her high standards, she had chosen him.

Minimal Bollywood Influence

Unlike many Bollywood fans, Gauri wasn’t very familiar with Aamir’s filmography. Having grown up in Bangalore with different cinematic influences, she had only watched Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan years ago. Aamir believed this unfamiliarity actually strengthened their bond, as Gauri viewed him as a partner rather than a celebrity