RC16 movie OTT rights in high demand: Which platform will host Ram Charan's film? Read on

Read Full Gallery

RC16: There's huge competition for the OTT rights of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu's RC16 movie. While the producers are trying to secure profits, the OTT platforms are being cautious.

RC16: The craze for the RC16 movie being made in the combination of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu is immense. Even before the movie goes on sets, it is creating huge expectations. At the same time, even before the movie, interesting stories are being heard about the OTT rights of this movie. Even though the first look hasn't been released, this deal is currently a hot topic in Tollywood. At the same time, what kind of game is going on behind the OTT rights rate reaching an unexpected level? Is the market demand really high, or is someone strategically playing a blackmail game to skyrocket the rate? This has become a topic of discussion in film circles.

Big OTT competition - Did the rate increase, or was it increased? According to information heard in film circles, it is true that major OTT platforms are fiercely competing for RC16. While top OTT companies want to acquire this movie, there is talk that as many as four big companies are in the race for these rights. It is known that the rate has reached an unexpected range due to this effect. However, is this natural competition? Or is there any special strategy behind the dealing? Who is raising the rate to the sky? According to trade analysts, some OTT companies are showing that they are in the race to hype their brand. It is reported that they are creating rumors by writing news in the market that "a prominent OTT company has bid heavily for RC16" to undermine the neighboring companies, and inspiring other companies to be afraid and stay away. At the same time, it is true that the makers are also trying to cash in on the hype even more.

What is the makers' plan behind the dealing? Usually, for OTT rights, producers complete the entire movie and close the final deal based on the talk. But that is not happening in the case of RC16. The hype for OTT rights has been raised to a range while this movie is still in stage 1. With this, the strategy of "are the makers wanting to lock in the profits in advance?" is visible. At the same time, analysts say that a kind of trend change is happening in Tollywood. Makers are reducing risk by fixing a good rate in advance for big budget movies. But, one should be careful that this same technique does not boomerang.

Whose is the final game? Looking at the current situation, the RC16 OTT rights deal has become a big game. The makers, who want to cash in on this hype, are strategically moving forward in a way that benefits them. It is being promoted that this movie has been offered a record amount of Rs. 200 crores. On the other hand, OTT platforms seem to be in a dilemma as to "whether we will take it at this rate, or will it eventually fall into someone else's hands?" Anyway, the RC16 OTT rights game has now become more interesting. It remains to be seen how much the real deal will close for!

Latest Videos