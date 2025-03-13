BREAKING: Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor

Read Full Article

In a significant shift for the iconic fashion house, Donatella Versace will step down as Chief Creative Officer of Versace on April 1, 2025, transitioning to the role of Chief Brand Ambassador. Dario Vitale, formerly Design and Image Director at Miu Miu, will assume the position of Chief Creative Officer on the same date.

Donatella, who took the creative helm after her brother Gianni Versace's tragic death in 1997, has been instrumental in shaping the brand's global identity. Expressing her enthusiasm for the transition, she stated, "I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes."

Vitale brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Miu Miu and is expected to infuse a fresh perspective into Versace's storied legacy. This leadership change comes amid industry speculations about potential shifts within Capri Holdings, which acquired Versace in 2018.

With inputs from AFP

Latest Videos