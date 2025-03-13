BREAKING: Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor

Donatella Versace will step down as Versace's Chief Creative Officer on April 1, 2025, transitioning to Chief Brand Ambassador. Dario Vitale, formerly of Miu Miu, will succeed her, marking a new chapter for the fashion house.
 

Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor ddr
Author
Divya Danu
AFP |Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

In a significant shift for the iconic fashion house, Donatella Versace will step down as Chief Creative Officer of Versace on April 1, 2025, transitioning to the role of Chief Brand Ambassador. Dario Vitale, formerly Design and Image Director at Miu Miu, will assume the position of Chief Creative Officer on the same date. 

Donatella, who took the creative helm after her brother Gianni Versace's tragic death in 1997, has been instrumental in shaping the brand's global identity. Expressing her enthusiasm for the transition, she stated, "I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes."

Vitale brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Miu Miu and is expected to infuse a fresh perspective into Versace's storied legacy. This leadership change comes amid industry speculations about potential shifts within Capri Holdings, which acquired Versace in 2018.

With inputs from AFP

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency ddr

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market ddr

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market

Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express hijack as 21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed by Baloch militants ddr

Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express hijack as 21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed by Baloch milita

Blatant irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees vkp

Blatant Irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's horoscope: Astrological predictions on Ukraine-Russia war and his future snt

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's horoscope: Astrological predictions on Ukraine-Russia war and his future

Recent Stories

Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH) snt

Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH)

PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy ddr

PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency ddr

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon