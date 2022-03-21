Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, meet the 6 Kapoor sisters

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kapoor daughters have been slaying the film industry. While three of them are already a part of Bollywood, the youngest three sisters – Khushi, Shanya and Anshula are yet to make their mark.

    Image: Shanya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced on Monday that the actor is pregnant with their first child. The couple had got married in Mumbai, four years ago in May 2018. And now, they are all set to welcome their first baby, as they enter a new chapter of their life. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the six Kapoor sisters – Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who have been slaying the industry. The six sisters are the daughter of brother Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

    Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

    Among the six sisters of the Kapoor clan, Rhea Kapoor is the eldest of them all, followed by mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor. Rhea has established herself as a renowned filmmaker who also has a knack for fashion. Rhea got married in Mumbai a few month ago.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor is one of the most famous Kapoors of this Kapoor clan. The national award-winning actor had done some really fine films including Neerja. Sonam has also been a brand ambassador of many cosmetics brands.

    ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to soon become parents; share gorgeous maternity pics

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor can literally give her elder sister Sonam Kapoor a fight for the money. With only four films old, Janhvi Kapoor has already become one of the most talked-about actresses of the Hindi film industry. Janhvi enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares her hit and sultry photographs.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Check out 10 bold and beautiful photos of the actor

    Image: Shanya Kapoor Kapoor/Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor recently announced her debut film ‘Bedhadak’. The young debutant will be launched by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film also stars actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

    ALSO READ: Bedhadak: Karan Johar reveals first look of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya, Gurfateh Pirzada

    Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

    Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, and the younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor, is yet to make her Bollywood debut. However, reports about her big Bollywood entry have already started doing rounds. If media reports are to be believed, she will be launched by Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films. The movie will also reportedly mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

    Image: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

    Anshula Kapoor, the younger sister of Arjun Kapoor, is on a transformation journey. The star kid is working out extensively to get herself fitter and healthier. At present, Anshula does not seem to have any plans for the film industry. However, she does reportedly run an organisation that helps fans meet their favourite celebrities.

